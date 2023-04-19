The Hulk Is Time-Traveling to WWII

It looks like Dr. Bruce Banner has business in WWII-era Europe. Not to meet up with BFF Captain America, who was busy being a lab rat for the U.S. government, but to care for his blind daughter and protect a national treasure. In the new trailer for Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, we see the daughter in question — a teenage girl named Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) who hosts a dissident radio broadcast in France during the Nazi invasion. She unknowingly connects with Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a member of Hitler Youth and the young solider tasked with eliminating her. “In this time of darkness, of invading cities, I’m trying to remember light lasts forever,” Marie-Laure ends her broadcast. Unbeknownst to her, Werner sits in his home in Germany reciting the end of her sign-off. “Darkness lasts not even for one second when you turn on the light.” Shawn Levy directs the four-part limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel of the same name. House’s Hugh Laurie and Babylon Berlin’s Lars Eidinger round out the cast. All the Light We Cannot See hits Netflix on November 2. If the streamer cared about numbers, Captain America would make a cameo.

This post has been updated.