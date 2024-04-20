Someone Check on Alyson Hannigan After Taylor Swift’s American Pie Reference

Taylor and Travis were smokin’ her jokes all damn night. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Sure, we all love to hear Taylor Swift sing about her Travy making it to the big game, but there’s one person in particular that we should probably check on after the release of the Kelce-inspired “So High School.” Because nobody could have been more excited to hear Swift give a shout out to American Pie than mega-Swiftie Alyson Hannigan, who starred in the 1999 film as flautist Michelle Flaherty. In the song, Swift sings, “I’m watchin’ American Pie with you on a Saturday night, Your friends are around, so be quiet, I’m trying to stifle my sighs.”

Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Hannigan took to Instagram to share screenshots of her family counting down to its release, and addressed the American Pie reference in replies to commenters. “I could barely function yesterday in the very best way,” she wrote in one, adding, “It’s like I’m basically on their date with them, right?” in response to another.

Hannigan’s fandom was on full display during her run last year on Dancing with the Stars, especially during the show’s Taylor Swift night, for which she and her partner Sasha Farber danced the Cha Cha to “You Belong With Me.” In a video the cast made to Swift, Hannigan immediately started to cry, saying, “Oh god, I can’t even…if she saw this, like seriously…you mean so much to me…thank you. I’m such a baby, I can’t do it, honestly she just means too much…I don’t know what to say.” So when the time comes for Swift to perform “So High School” on tour, it only makes sense that she should bring Alyson Hannigan onstage to accompany on the flute. How’s that for a band camp story?