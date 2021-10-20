Amazon’s Passing Out Old Fire TV Stuff at 30 Percent Off

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Patrick Sison/AP/Shutterstock

Last year’s $386 billion in revenue clearly wasn’t enough, because one of the world’s biggest retailers wants more more more more more, and is happy to slash prices on streaming devices to get exactly that. Not one but four Amazon Fire TV units are going for between 26–30 percent off their usual rates. These are all at least a year or two old, but they’ll all still play your latest episodes of Succession or You. Meet the Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael of Amazon devices currently on sale well ahead of Black Friday:

• Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite

• Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

• Fire TV Stick 4K

• Fire TV Recast

Having spent time trying a few of these models in the past, Vulture knows Amazon’s streaming devices and voice remotes are comparable to other models from its main streaming rivals at Roku, Apple, and Google. Amazon’s also come with more or less the same popular apps available for download, and the devices are powered by Alexa, who is clearly the Splinter of this lineup — heard from often, available at a moment’s notice, and suffused with an almost creepy extrasensory perception.

These are pretty solid pre–Black Friday deals on all of these devices. Stacked against the comparable Roku Express, the Fire TV Stick Lite ships with a voice remote and is eight bucks cheaper. And Amazon’s latest streaming gadget, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, goes for $55 right now. It may have faster Wi-Fi and 4K support, but unless you have a 4K television or plan on getting one, your wallet will thank you for saving the money. Don’t worry about Amazon. They’ll find that next billion somehow.

Fire TV Recast $170 $230 now 26% off $170 If you really need a DVR solution and your Netflix in one box. $170 at Amazon Buy

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.