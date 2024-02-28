6 Questions I Have for AMC Theaters About Their New Nicole Kidman Ads

Photo: AMC Theaters/YouTube

Nicole Kidman is returning to AMC Theaters in three new pre-movie spots. As The Wrap reported, AMC CEO Adam Aron dropped the threequel announcement during the 2023 Q4 earnings call. “We’re going to show three different reels on a rotating basis starting on March 1,” he said. “You’ll see a different reel just before the movie begins.”

Kidman’s AMC commercial almost immediately reached sacred text status after premiering before ﻿Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. The ad was parodied by Saturday Night Live, skewered by Jimmy Kimmel, and infiltrated by Gritty. Aron previously called the original spot “iconic and revered.” We agree! But we have more questions about these new shorts.

➽ Is the old commercial getting retired? Will heartbreak no longer feel good in a place like this?

➽Did the AMC cineplex at Porter Ranch also reprise her role in the commercials?

➽ If I don’t like which Kidman pre-show I get, can I get a refund?

➽ Any chance of a collab between Kidman and fellow pre-movie queen Maria Menounos?

➽ Will the pre-show be thematically linked to what movie you’re seeing — “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” for weepy dramas, Kidman reprising her role of Lucille Ball for comedies?

➽ Those people who recite the whole ad before every movie, can we do something about them?