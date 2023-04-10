Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian to Slay American Horror Story 12

If you thought the most recent Kris Jenner scam was the maven herself maneuvering into a Meghan Trainor music video for a song called “Mother,” well, you have been scammed. Her daughter Kim has been weaseled onto — wait for it — the 12th season of American Horror Story, out this summer on FX and Hulu. Confirming she will star alongside Emma Roberts, the Skims founder shared the news on Twitter with a blood emoji captioning a video of soft piano music and simply the word DELICATE. Roberts, a Ryan Murphy favorite, last appeared in the series in 2019 with AHS: 1984. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will be headed by showrunner Halley Feiffer, who “has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim.” Below, every gory detail we know about the production that has Kim K. taking her own advice, even during a strike.

There’s a lot of platinum wigs in the first teaser.

The first look at Delicate consists of a company of women doing some kind of ritualistic dance as a bird’s egg falls from its nest. The chorus wear latex cutout bodysuits and matching gloves that hide their clawlike fingers. We then see portraits of the stars — Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne — in lab coats and more latex gloves as they remove their multi-lensed spectacles, soundtracked by a haunting rendition of “Rock-a-Bye-Baby.” Then, Kim is cradling a bundle of … joy? Are they manufacturing the next generation of Skims consumers?

Okay. So what’s the plot?

THR reports that the upcoming season will be based on actual source material — a “first” in the series’ history. Titled Delicate (a possible Taylor Swift Easter egg??), it’s partly based on YA writer Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. This is Valentine’s first-ever adult novel, and the publisher, Sourcebooks, describes it as “The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens — while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.” On the cover, a review blurb from Andrea Bartz calls it “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.” Did we?!

Who else is in the cast?

Joining Roberts and Kim K. will be Cara Delevingne and The Resident’s Matt Czuchry, according to Entertainment Tonight. Delevingne was recently spotted filming in a black wig and — jump scare! — peplum blazer. Per Deadline, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is also joining the cast, which marks her return to the Murphy-verse after a previous starring role in Murphy’s Pose. Meanwhile, Brad Falchuk will be back as executive producer, which gives us hope that his ski-trial-winning wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, might join the cast with an exploding Goop candle or something.

Is there a release date?

Not yet!

This post has been updated.