Every Detail of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s GMA3 Drama in Chronological Order

Over the past two months, an embarrassment — and we do mean that word — of detail has come out about the alleged romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Their rumored affair turned relationship became public via 65 photos published in the Daily Mail, and the news has only ballooned since then. Followers dug up social-media posts, reporters sorted through their half-marathon times and apartment-sales records, and all sorts of sources have surfaced to spread gossip about everything from other affairs to how things are shaking out behind the scenes at ABC. There’s a moral to this story: If you’re going to cheat with, or even just date, your co-worker, avoid doing it while working in the news media!

While Holmes and Robach anchored a few times after the news, they’ve since been benched from the show as ABC leadership tries to figure out a solution, since their relationship itself doesn’t violate company rules. Even with Holmes and Robach off GMA3, the story is still unfolding more and more drama. Below, all the relationship details, presented in chronological order, that are fit to print.

The Background (2012–2021)

May 21, 2012: ABC News hires Robach as a correspondent.

September 26, 2014: Holmes begins freelancing for ABC News before being hired as an anchor and reporter in December. He becomes fast friends with Robach, as she would later tell People. They begin going on double dates together with their then-spouses, attorney Marilee Fiebig and Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, while Robach’s children watch Holmes’s.

2015: Holmes has a monthslong affair with a 24-year-old script coordinator, the Daily Mail reports. She reportedly looked to the 37-year-old journalist as a mentor, but their relationship became sexual, with the pair allegedly first having sex in Holmes’s office. A source claimed Holmes “took full advantage of his position” in the relationship.

2016: Holmes begins an affair with a married Good Morning America producer, per “Page Six.” The producer worked with Robach at the time, Entertainment Tonight later reported, and one source told “Page Six” Robach was Holmes’s confidant in the affair. (Another said Robach didn’t know about the affair for much of its duration.)

2017: Rumors of an affair between Holmes and Robach begin, according to “Page Six.” The chatter is so pervasive that even GMA star Robin Roberts “pulled them both aside” about it, a source later said; another said Holmes quickly went to ABC higher-ups to deny being involved with Robach.

2019: Holmes ends his affair with the producer after Fiebig finds emails from her, per “Page Six.”

March 1, 2020: Holmes celebrates his tenth wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a since-unearthed Facebook post. “Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,” he writes. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.”

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

March 17, 2020: ABC News replaces talk show GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke with the more news-oriented Pandemic: What You Need to Know. Robach is named anchor with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC’s chief medical correspondent, also playing a major role on the show.

September 18, 2020: Holmes joins the since-rebranded and now-permanent GMA3: What You Need to Know as Robach’s co-anchor.

The Affair (March–November 2022)

March 17, 2022: Holmes and Robach post a giggle-filled TikTok to the GMA3 account about their training for the New York City Half Marathon. Holmes, who has never run an official race, has been training with Robach, an avid runner, for months, the two tell “Page Six” in an interview. A source later claimed to “Page Six” that their relationship began around the marathon in March.

March 20, 2022: Holmes and Robach run the half-marathon alongside Robach’s husband, Shue.

May 2022: A “Page Six” source spots Holmes and Robach “canoodling” in bars near ABC.

May 30–June 5, 2022: Holmes and Robach cover the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee together in London for Good Morning America. A source later told the Daily Mail that “staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them” during the trip. Robach calls the trip “one of the best assignments ever” on Instagram, adding, “couldn’t have asked for a better partner through it all.”

August 2022: Both Holmes and Robach reportedly separate from their spouses and move into new living arrangements. According to one People source, this is when Holmes and Robach begin dating. “They felt very comfortable dating in the open after that,” the source said. Robach later goes into mediation with Shue, another source later told People, claiming she was “waiting” to announce the split until after their settlement.

August 19, 2022: Holmes celebrates his 45th birthday with Fiebig and their children, per Fiebig’s Instagram.

September 28, 2022: Robach and Shue list their three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the West Village for $5 million.

November 5, 2022: Robach posts a picture to Instagram where she is clearly not wearing a wedding ring.

November 6, 2022: Holmes and Robach run the New York City Marathon together. Per photos, they kept pace with one another; Robach finished with a time of 4:25:30, while Holmes finished at 4:25:31.

November 10, 2022: Holmes and Robach laugh over post-work beers at O’Donoghue’s in Time Square, as captured by the Mail. “At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap,” a source said. They reportedly left ABC offices separately, and were later seen standing far apart while waiting for a ride to Holmes’s apartment. They later both went inside, and Robach reportedly did not leave that day.

November 11, 2022: After taping the day’s GMA3, Holmes and Robach leave for their fated weekend getaway in the Shawangunk Mountains. They stay in “a remote and charming stone and wood paneled cottage,” per the Mail, and spend the weekend “holed up” there.

November 13, 2022: Holmes is captured grabbing Robach’s butt as they pack her car to leave their cabin.

November 18, 2022: Robach and Shue sell their apartment for $5.2 million, E! News later reported.

November 28, 2022: Just days before the Mail will out their relationship, Holmes and Robach are seen holding hands in a car as they head to Holmes’s apartment after work.

November 29, 2022: Newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger, who oversees ABC in the role, learns of the affair, according to “Page Six,” with a source saying he and ABC News president Kim Godwin have “been in close contact” over the issue.

The Fallout (November 2022–present)

November 30, 2022: The Daily Mail publishes 65 photos of Holmes and Robach together throughout November. “From co-stars to lovers: GMA anchors Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, romance is revealed — as the two married co-hosts are seen cozying up at NYC bar, spending a romantic weekend away upstate, and holding hands in an Uber,” the headline declares, in typically verbose Mail fashion. Some outlets report the news “shocked” GMA staff, while others cite past speculation of an affair. Holmes anchors GMA3 solo with Robach and Dr. Ashton each on assignment. Both Holmes and Robach deactivate their Instagram accounts.

December 1, 2022: Holmes and Robach arrive to work “as a couple,” a source tells “Page Six.” They anchor GMA3 together, alongside Ashton, joking about being ready for the weekend. That day’s episode logs a 20 percent increase in viewership compared to two weeks before. At the same time, a source confirms to “Page Six” that Robach and Shue are divorcing, saying it’s “almost finalized.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are both hosting GMA3 today: pic.twitter.com/7ZS4wGeYDm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

December 2, 2022: Holmes and Robach anchor GMA3 as a duo, without Ashton, who is in Miami for Art Basel. They laugh throughout the program, making vague references to their scandal-filled week. “It’s been a great week,” Holmes jokes at the opening. “Just want this one to keep goin’ and goin’ and goin’.” That evening, “Page Six” publishes a report on Holmes’s alleged affair with a GMA producer before Robach. “Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on” this first affair, one source tells “Page Six.”

December 5, 2022: ABC News pulls Holmes and Robach from anchoring GMA3 for the time being. Godwin, the ABC News president, tells staff that the relationship is “an external distraction,” but “not a violation of company policy.” TMZ reports Holmes and Robach were notified they would not be hosting that same day. On the show, fill-in anchor Stephanie Ramos says the pair “have the day off.” Later, “Page Six” reports on a third workplace affair from Holmes. (In that same report, a source says Holmes also “yells and has the biggest ego” at work, calling him “a dick to producers.”) Per one source, internal discussions about Holmes and Robach “went into a different direction” that day, while another says their anchoring future “just depends on what else comes out.”

December 12, 2022: Godwin sends a memo to ABC News employees revealing that Holmes and Robach “will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review.” The memo confirms reports of an investigation over the previous week. CNN and Semafor both report that ABC is looking into violations of the anchors’ morality clause, with Semafor adding that Holmes’s other alleged workplace affairs are also under scrutiny.

December 15, 2022: Holmes and Robach are seen for the first time since being taken off the air. The Daily Mail once again spotted the couple, this time leaving Holmes’s apartment for lunch at the Capital Grille. They walked arm in arm in the cold — closer together than during those previous lunches captured by the Mail, before their relationship became public.

December 26, 2022: Holmes and Robach are seen in Atlanta, where Holmes has a house. The Daily Mail, which caught the pair in the airport, reported that they had planned to spend Christmas there. They seemingly then flew to Miami, where the couple was seen picking up their beer of choice, Stella Artois. A source later tells People the pair “spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now.”

December 28, 2022: Holmes files for divorce from his wife, months after separating and nearly a month after his relationship with Robach became public. “Page Six” previously confirmed the separation with a source saying that Fiebig was “blindsided” by Holmes and Robach’s relationship. “They were trying to work it out,” the source said at the time. That same day, Holmes and Robach are pictured kissing for the first time, on a beach in Miami.

December 30, 2022: Robach reactivates her Instagram account after previously shutting it down amid the scrutiny over her relationship with Holmes. She has yet to post since the relationship became public.

January 13, 2023: Holmes and Robach retain celebrity lawyers Eric George and Andrew Brettler, respectively, TMZ reports. The couple is ready to file a lawsuit if they are fired from ABC, per sources. They are planning, among other issues, to claim racial discrimination, arguing that ABC would not have fired them if they were both white.

January 23, 2023: Robach “had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances,” a source tells the U.S. Sun after the latest revelation of Holmes’s 2015 affair with a then-24-year-old ABC employee. The source claims Robach “did not expect this to blow up into a scandal” and feels like “collateral damage.”