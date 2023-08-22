How Is And Just Like That … Going to Wrap This Up?

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Each week, we stare deeply into the monied abyss of meaning that is And Just Like That …, and each week it stares back at us with a gaze that says, “Have you considered renting an apartment in Hudson Yards?” As the show advances toward its season-two finale, it’s brought us moments of deep confusion (Anthony trying to connect his anxiety about bottoming to Stanford becoming a Shinto monk), intentional or not hilarity (everything Che Diaz), and occasionally sudden and deep insight (Seema’s conversation with Carrie about being the only single friend). The show’s got an eternally scattershot approach to storytelling — something true about the original Sex and the City, which could abandon story lines on a whim (remember Skipper?) — compounded now by the fact that it has many new primary characters, for whom it’s still failing to come up with good story lines. With only one episode remaining this season, we’re left with dozens of loose threads that may or may not be addressed. In order to brace ourselves to perhaps inevitably be disappointed, let’s run through (almost) everything this season has thrown on the table and might (but probably won’t) get around to addressing by the time Carrie lays out her Last Supper in her old apartment.

Will Carrie and Aidan make it? The show seems intent on structuring Carrie’s life around her “two great loves,” and with Big dead, Aidan’s come back to the fore. But things aren’t looking good for the couple’s continued happiness, considering his anxiety about spending too much time with her away from his kids. Sex and the City tended to drop a few red flags that Carrie blithely ignored before a big breakup, which indicates that she and Aidan might not make it through the end of the season together. But maybe things will be different this time. Maybe she’s grown, and maybe he has! Maybe Carrie will move to Norfolk, Virginia, as the series ends. (I mean, absolutely not.)

Will Miranda and Che work it out? Che’s Miranda-bashing stand-up set is one of the more humiliating things Miranda has endured in her many years of suffering through being the Job of the New York City dating scene. But as a glutton for punishment, she still seems doomed to do something ridiculous in the name of Che in the finale. In Max’s promo reel, we see Miranda approaching Steve at his new Coney Island storefront (Miranda, yes!), and then also approaching Che at Carrie’s party (Miranda, no!). Speaking of which …

Will there be justice for Steve? Or at least one more shirtless shot of him boxing … please.

How is Che even invited to Carrie’s party after that Miranda set? Hosting a now-defunct podcast together is definitely a lower tier of friendship than decades-long confidante, and yet!

How is Jackie Nee even invited to Carrie’s party? Surely Carrie has closer friends than her other podcast co-host whose whole thing is just being a stoner bro.

Will jewelry girl ever earn the right to live in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment for extremely cheap? She does not deserve this honor! She does not deserve a dinner-party invite, either!

Will Seema and Ravi stay together? And if so, can he go to the Hamptons with her? I’m mostly invested in Seema having a nice trip to the Hamptons with someone, regardless of her relationship status.

Will Lisa Todd Wexley’s husband win his election? It feels like this can’t be resolved with so little room left in the season, but also, time moves in a strange way in the And Just Like That … universe, so it’s possible the election will suddenly happen in the time it takes Carrie to put together a dinner party. Also, it would be fun to learn which of these characters actually vote, and for which political party.

Will Lisa Todd Wexley’s miscarriage story line make any sense? Somehow, And Just Like That … managed to throw it back to the early 2000s with a plotline in which no one says the word “abortion” while talking about what to do with a surprise pregnancy, then quickly resolving that issue with a sudden miscarriage. In addition to being uncomfortably retrograde, that series of developments have basically left LTW back in the same place she started. Will the finale find any way to move her forward?

Will Enid Frick return? I would personally like to know the freelance rate for Vivante. Enid, are you taking applications?

Will we hear more about Brady and Lily hooking up? They’re really setting us up for a next-generation college rich-kid spinoff here.

Will Charlotte learn how to balance her return to work and the demands of motherhood? Absolutely not, but we deserve another great Kristin Davis breakdown scene. She deserves so much for holding this season together, comedically and dramatically.

Will Nya get to do anything of significance? Odds point to her maybe hooking up with a guy and/or sending an email.

Will Anthony bottom? I don’t care either way, but the show sure does.

What will Samantha say? And most importantly, what Patricia Field outfit will Kim Cattrall wear?