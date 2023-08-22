And Just Like That … Here Comes Season 3

The girls. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Oh, New York is so back, baby. Just two days shy of the And Just Like That … season finale, Max has announced that its deliciously goofy Sex and the City spinoff series will return to the streaming service for a third season. Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement that he is “thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That … here comes season three.”

“Relatable?” Not exactly. “Amazing actors?” If Kristin Davis doesn’t win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy for her work as Charlotte, there will be riots on the streets of the Upper East Side, so yes. The statement also dropped a fascinating stat from Max’s head of original programming, which is that AJLT is “the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date …”

… until Max picks up Che Pasa.