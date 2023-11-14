Did Someone Order an André 3000 Flute Album?

Photo: Getty Images

André 3000 is dropping his first-ever solo album this Friday, and it comes with a little precaution on the packaging: “Warning: No bars.” There aren’t even words on the record, New Blue Sun — but there are a lot of flutes. The former Outkast rapper played a custom-made wooden flute, among other wind instruments, on the album, which a press release describes as “a living, breathing, aural organism.” In 3000’s words, “I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes.” (And right when the culture needed a new flute player.) The album has eight songs with, er, winding titles, like opener “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.” He also collaborated across the jazz and instrumental world, co-producing the album with percussionist Carlos Niño and performing with guitarist Nate Mercereau and keyboardist Surya Botofasina, among other musicians.

But don’t mourn 3 Stacks’s rap career just yet. “In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album,” André added in the press release (while clarifying that he’s not “sitting around on rap albums”). “So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.” Find the full tracklist below.

1. I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

2. The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?

3. That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild

4. BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered

5. Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé

6. Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy

7. Ants To You, Gods To Who ?

8. Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens