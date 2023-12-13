Andre Braugher, as Remembered by the Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher. Photo: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Andre Braugher, the beloved actor known most recently for his work as Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died December 12, leaving behind a mourning cast and crew. Members of the show are sharing tributes to their departed captain. “Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur said in a statement to Deadline. “He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it,” read the statement. “But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile … he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile. Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him.”

Joe Lo Truglio wrote on Instagram about Braugher’s penchant for breaking into song at lunch. “What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bass-y vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found,” he wrote. “At first, it was odd because well …*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*… but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already.” Below, the Nine-Nine pays tribute to their captain.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

If there weren’t men like Andre in this business I probably would’ve quit it a long time ago. The world is worse without him. — Ryan Case (@film114) December 13, 2023

RIP #andrebraugher One of my favorite memories of him was one day on set, he was like I follow you on Twitter - you’re funny. I said, “oh what’s your handle so I can follow you too.” He said, “No. I like it that you don’t know it’s me.” We both fell out. He was a good man. — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023