Chaos Takes America in Andrew Callaghan’s HBO Special

Have you ever wanted to see a Capitol rioter spit a hot 16? Good news! Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, known for his uncanny ability to capture the pulse of extremist movements while convincing unlikely interview subjects to rap along the way, made an entire special about what led to the insurrection for HBO, so there’s a good chance you’ll get your wish. Titled This Place Rules, the documentary-style special now has a trailer featuring shots of Callaghan playing hype man for what appears to be a MAGA rap performance, a man beating up a mailbox while yelling “no more mail-in ballots,” a drunk Alex Jones breaking a bench, Callaghan refereeing a very unglamorous boxing match, lots of unhinged protest signs, and more.

“In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views — with just a camera and a microphone,” reads an HBO press release. “Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, This Place Rules exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.”

This Place Rules was directed by Callaghan and produced by A24 as well as Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Jonah Hill. It will debut on HBO on December 30, just before the new year. Lest you think this is HBO’s way of saying it’s possible to leave behind the toxic climate the film captures to start anew in 2023, think again. “There is no end,” says a man whose ominous laugh wraps up the trailer.