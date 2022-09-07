Andrew Lopez Is Sorry for Doing Comedy Rap

Illustration: Franziska Barczyk

This week, we’re highlighting 24 talented writers and performers for Vulture’s annual list “Comedians You Should and Will Know.” Our goal is to introduce a wider audience to the talent that has the comedy community and industry buzzing. (You can read more about our methodology at the link above.) We asked the comedians on the list to answer a series of questions about their work, performing, goals for the future, and more. Next up is Andrew Lopez.

What would your Real Housewives tagline be?

I honestly have no idea what that means. I have never seen that show and I am sorry but I’m sure it’s fun!!!!!!!

What of your work do you think you’re best known for, and what of your work are you most proud of?

I did an open-call photo shoot for Target when I was broke so I could pay rent. I think I got paid a hundred dollars? I completely forgot about it, and two years later, a blown-out picture of me in a Photoshopped outfit and glasses was in every Target in America. I get more texts of that photo than I do people wishing me happy birthday. Honestly, it’s reconnected me with a lot of people I love that I’ve lost contact with over time. So thank you, Target.

I’m most proud of a TV series in development that I’m writing, producing, and starring in with Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson producing. It’s less about the work I’ve done and more about getting to learn from that group of people. They’re the best.

Tell us one story from your childhood you think explains why you ended up becoming a comedian.

My older brother was giving me a ride to school one winter after I made him late. He was screaming at me for being annoying and making his day terrible. It was a really crazy sibling fight. We pulled up to a stoplight and saw some guy getting dropped off at the corner by his wife. When he got out of the car, he SLIPPED ON THE ICE. No joke — he was in the air for like ten whole seconds, and we all saw his mid-air face, all contorted with fear of death. His wife was so embarrassed she straight up DROVE AWAY and didn’t even check if he was okay. He got up pretending like nothing happened. Him walking away all confident like we didn’t see him fear death was the funniest thing ever. Me and my brother laughed and laughed and laughed, and all the anger and tension between us was just gone. And we felt every emotion together in a matter of seconds. It solidified that I want comedy around for the rest of my life.

If a network green-lit a semi-autobiographical series for you to star in tomorrow, what would your character’s name and job be?

Andrew, and his job would be taking care of his friends and family at the best of his ability.

If you had to come onstage to just one song for the rest of your life, what song would it be and why?

“Helena,” by My Chemical Romance.

Tell us everything about your worst show ever.

When I was in college, I did comedy rap at a show. I ruined everyone’s night. If anyone that worked at the Des Moines Social Club or was in was the audience at their New Year’s Eve Bash that night is reading this … I am sorry for doing comedy rap.

Nominate one comedian you don’t know personally who you think is overdue for wider recognition and why.

Devan Costa.

When it comes to your comedy opinions — about material, performing, audience, the industry, etc. — what hill will you die on?

That cities like Los Angeles and New York are not representative of how people in the middle of the country feel. Go be with the people.

What’s an embarrassingly earnest goal you have?

Write a new joke this year.

What is the best comedy advice, and then the worst comedy advice, you’ve ever received, either when you were starting out or more recently?

Best comedy advice: Jo Koy telling me to slow down and have fun.

Worst comedy advice: Start a Vine.