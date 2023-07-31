Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Zendaya, and More Remember Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Angus Cloud, best known for playing sensitive bad boy Fezco on Euphoria, died at age 25. No cause of death was shared, but Cloud’s family said in a statement on July 31 that the actor had struggled with the loss of his father, whom he buried last week. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement, per Variety. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.” The HBO show’s official account shared a similar sentiment on social media, writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Euphoria cast members Zendaya, Javon Walton, and Storm Reid — who played Rue, Fez’s brother Ashtray, and Gia, respectively — also took to the internet to react to the news, among others who worked with him. Walton posted a photo with Cloud on his Instagram Story, describing his late co-star as “forever family ❤️.” Reid shared a clip from the show of Fez laughing on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “the tears just won’t stop.” Alexa Demie, who played Maddy, posted a broken-heart emoji on her story. Cloud “couldn’t be more real, original and sweet,” Colman Domingo, who starred as Ali, captioned a photo shared on his Instagram Story. “Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest. Check on loved ones. Check on them.”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” Zendaya wrote on August 1. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered,’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.” Below, find tributes from celebrities including Rachel Zegler, Questlove, and Chlöe Bailey.

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

"Your rawness and authenticity were my favorite things about being around you." Becky G shares a beautiful tribute to the late Angus Cloud. 🤍 https://t.co/ohG3LJt67P pic.twitter.com/GOfoW4FHJ0 — E! News (@enews) August 1, 2023

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

