Soup Is Objectively Funny to Annabel and Sabina Meschke

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in on some of our favorite people in comedy and get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I wrangled up Gen-Z icons Annabel and Sabina Meschke (TikTok, Confronting Demons, coming out of the same hole at the same time) for a digital chitchat about how they’re holding up in the pandemmy. They shared the multitude of shady-ass things their therapist has said about their lifestyles, talked through a new joke they’re working on about Bigfoot’s dick, and detailed the intricacies of the Parade panties industrial complex. They also had some great tips for millennials trying to improve their memes: “What comes to mind is: Memes of the past, it’s like all these words, blah blah blah. Memes of today are like a pixelated frog and the caption is ‘soup time.’ So if I could teach millennials anything, it’s keep it simple, keep it soup time.”

You can find Sabina on Instagram at @sabinalily and on Twitter at @sabinameschke, and you can find Annabel on Instagram at @armsandlegs and on Twitter at @annabel_meschke.