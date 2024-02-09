Chris Rock’s Another Round Remake Could Get Him Slapped Again

Thomas Vinterberg has a warning for Chris Rock as the actor prepares to remake his 2020 film Another Round. “If it’s shit, he’ll get slapped again,” the Danish director told newspaper Ekstra Bladet. Vinterberg did seem to be joking — he also called Rock an “exciting” choice for director and said he had “great expectations for the film,” per World of Reel’s translation. (Most of us, meanwhile, needed a drink just to stomach the idea of another American remake of an already great European film.) Rock is directing Another Round after Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company bought the rights, a bit of Hollywood Mad Libs that we swear is true. If this all goes downhill like Downhill, we’d like to see Vinterberg keep his word. Oscars 2026?