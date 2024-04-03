Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Vampire Lestat at Her Clandestine Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy, I know what you are. Say it out loud … just say it. “Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” the Dune: Part Two actress confirmed on Instagram, alongside the news that she and her partner have been married for two years. She likely compared herself to the blond, bloodsucking, toxic lover of the Interview With a Vampire franchise because they share two things in common: New Orleans and devouring hearts dripping with crimson. That is, the actor surreptitiously married her longtime boo, the musician Malcolm McRae, in the Big Easy in 2022 and celebrated by eating a menu of “anatomically correct” cakes shaped like the vital organ. “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” she captioned an Instagram post of the wedding in what looks to be a spooky hole-in-the-wall Catholic church. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love … you’re the coolest🫀.” Attendees included model Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastián Faena, according to Taylor-Joy. Suck up all the pictures from the freaky little southern-gothic affair below.