Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Are the Latest Rom-Com Saviors

Nostalgic for the rom-com boom of the ’90s and 2000s? Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are on their way. The pair star in the upcoming film Anyone But You, a steamy genre piece that marries the fake dating trope and the classic enemies-to-lovers storyline. Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends With Benefits) directed the film from a script co-written by himself and Ilana Wolpert, loosely based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. “Let’s just tell everyone we’re together,” Sweeney says to Powell while sailing in the film’s trailer. He has his doubts. “Trust me,” she responds. “We’re at a wedding a million miles away from home. Who knows what could happen.” The destination? Australia. It’s clear from the tension that it could be as fun as Sweeney says it will be, even if the overall quality of the movie appears questionable. Too bad studios are being stingy — their official press tour could’ve been on Oscar Isaac-Jessica Chastain Scenes From a Marriage level, if their chemistry earlier this year is anything to go by. No matter. The film, out December 22, ensures that rom-coms live another day. For better or worse.

