Sarah Paulson Is Ready to Be Appropriate

Another actor taking to the stage while SAG is striking against film and TV production? That’s appropriate. Sarah Paulson is coming back for the first time since 2013 when she starred in Talley’s Folly. She’s returning in playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Broadway debut, Appropriate, which opened Off Broadway in 2014. Jacobs-Jenkins is a two-time Pulitzer finalist for his plays Everybody and Gloria. Appropriate will be directed by Lila Neugebauer, a stage veteran who collaborated with Jacobs-Jenkins on Everybody. Appropriate follows a family’s attempts to deal with the emotional and clerical impacts of their father’s death. It’s set to begin previews at Second Stage Theater on November 28 with opening night on December 18. All in all, it seems like a perfectly appropriate time for Paulson to escape American Horror Story: Hollywood to tread the boards.