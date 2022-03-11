April Clark Thought She Was Dating Grimes?

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text-on-webpage. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, after a brief hiatus to get a long-awaited cosmetic procedure (third boob), I sat once again back on my journalistic throne for a virtual chat with a hungover April Clark (Girl God, Netflix Is a Joke Fest, easily downing 25 beers on any given night). She explained how people assuming she was a stand-up comic set her on the path to becoming an actual stand-up comic, expressed the joy she feels when she sees one of those poems that are shaped like the thing the poem is describing, and, after months of keeping it a secret, revealed her favorite bird. She also shared her thoughts on the recent news that indie musician and admitted class traitor Grimes is dating government whistleblower Chelsea Manning: “I’m gonna be honest: I’m confused, and I’m hurt, and I feel betrayed because I thought Grimes was dating me. So this is really hard for me right now. I just found out that I’m single. She’s not responding to any of my texts.”

You can find April on Twitter and Instagram at @autogynefiles.