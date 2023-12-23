Aquaman 2, Wonka, and More Christmas Box Office Earnings

Photo: Illustration: Vulture, Images: Warner Bros, Universal Pictures

As we slowly approach Christmas, families everywhere do the age-old tradition of going to the theaters while Santa prepares for his big ride. For Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka, and Migration, the gifts have been delivered early, as they’ve taken the top three spots at the box office. Warner Bros has their stockings filled with Aquaman 2 and Wonka, estimated to earn $43 million and $22 million each this weekend. As for Universal’s Migration, it’s estimated to make $18 million during its opening, higher than previously projected for the Mike White movie. On the romantic comedy front, the sexy Anyone But You is estimated at $8.5 million, which makes sense because it is an awkward pick during a holiday when most of the population is around their family. One more movie out this weekend, The Color Purple, debuts a few days later, on Monday, and is predicted to earn $10-12 million just on Christmas Day. Santa Claus is comin’ to the movies!