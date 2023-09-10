Alexa, play I Get Wet by Andrew W.K. The (teaser for) the trailer to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped Sunday night. The full-blown trailer set to premiere Thursday, September 14. The teaser featured Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, in orange and green scaly splendor. It also featured Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, vowing to absolutely wreck Aquaman’s shop. Also returning for the sequel to DC’s most financially successful film to date are Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman. Though how much screentime all those folks are getting is anyone’s guess. But it appears the third round of reshoots took, so Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will come to theaters December 20.