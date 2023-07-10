Well Guess What? So Is Her Money

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Ooh, your kisses, sweeter than honey / And guess what? So is my money,” Aretha Franklin sang on her hit song “Respect.” Now, 56 years after the release of the song and five years after Franklin’s death at the age of 76, the battle over the Queen of Soul’s sweet estimated $18 million estate is finally headed to a courtroom. The case centers around multiple handwritten wills by Franklin that were found in her house almost a year after her death, one under a couch cushion and the other in a cabinet. In a fight that has pitted brother against brother, a six-person Michigan jury will now have to decide this week on how to divvy up her estate between her four sons.

Franklin, who died after an extended struggle with pancreatic cancer, did not have her personal finances in order at the time of her death. Not only did it initially appear that she failed to leave behind any will or instructions on how to divide up her assets, but she also had almost $1 million in uncashed checks, some so old they had to be reissued.

The drama around Franklin’s estate is not unusual for big names in the music business, especially around her estate and music royalty rights. Prince, who died suddenly in 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose, didn’t have one and it took more than six years for his siblings to settle his estate. James Brown had one, but even that didn’t stop his heirs and his estate from being mired in litigation for more than 15 years after his death.

“Although a will is something important that nearly everyone should have, regardless of their wealth or celebrity status, having one drawn up involves acknowledging and confronting one’s own mortality, which is a topic that is uncomfortable for many,” said Michael Schimel, an attorney at Pryor Cashman LLP. “That means a lot of people either put it off or perhaps fail to follow through. That can result in either a lack of having a will done in the first place, or the failure to make an important change later on. And, of course, life gets busy, and preparing or updating an estate plan can fall to the wayside.”

But the situation happening over Franklin’s estate is fairly unique — at first, there was no will to be found. Then two separate ones turned up in odd places. The chaos has led to handwriting experts being called in to authenticate the documents and determine whether the sometimes illegible crossed-out scrawl had actually been written by Franklin herself and what exactly it said.

Craig Smith, who represents Edward Franklin, 66, one of the singer’s four sons, said some of this dispute could have been avoided if Franklin left her intentions in a straightforward fashion, but added that the COVID pandemic, as well as Aretha having to settle with the IRS on past taxes owed, added to the complexity.

“Just a lot of factors,” Smith said.

Since the brothers couldn’t come to an agreement, this week, it will be up to a jury to decide whether the handwritten four pages found in a spiral notebook under the couch cushions dated in 2014 or the 11-page document found in a cabinet written in 2010 was Aretha’s true will.

Clarence, 68, Aretha’s oldest son — whom she gave birth to when she was only 12 years old and has a disability that requires special needs — initially insisted that both handwritten wills couldn’t be authenticated. According to Michigan law, if Aretha died without a will, then Clarence would have received an equal one-fourth share. But as the trial approached, Clarence’s attorney announced that his client dropped his claims.

“We have settled on behalf of Clarence Franklin,” his attorney, Joseph Buttiglieri, said. “He will receive a percentage of the estate. We will not participate in the trial and have withdrawn our objections. We expect that the court will enter an order approving our settlement.”

That leaves the other three brothers: Edward, 66, who Aretha had at 14 years old and shares father Edward Jordan with Clarence; Ted White, 59, who was Franklin’s third son, born in 1964 to Franklin and her husband-manager Ted White; and the youngest, Kecalf Cunningham, 53, Franklin’s fourth son, whose father was Aretha’s tour manager, Ken Cunningham. Edward has sided with his younger half-sibling Kecalf over the divisions against their brother Ted, as they both believe the 2014 will found in a spiral notebook beneath the cushion of Aretha’s couch to be her official will.

“It is beyond dispute that Ms. Franklin intended the 2014 will to be her will,” Craig Smith wrote in court papers for his client Edward Franklin. “Ms. Franklin wrote at the very beginning of the 2014 will stating, ‘To whom it may concern and being of sound mind, I write my will and testimony.’”

That 2014 will leaves her music assets, her copyrights, songs, and balances in her bank accounts to be split evenly between Ted, Edward, and Kecalf. But it gives Kecalf his mother’s primary residence, along with all her home furnishings, automobiles, furs, and jewelry. It also named him the executor of her estate. She gave Edward and Ted two of her other residences and asked that her three sons check on Clarence once a week and give his guardian money as needed. She asked that her papers be given to a college’s music department or private sale, and her gold records to be distributed evenly between the sons. Aretha never discussed the 2014 will with anyone. Both Edward and Kecalf believe that according to state law, if a new will contains language that is inconsistent with the older will, then it essentially revokes the earlier one.

White, also a musician who was born when Aretha was 25 and whose father was Franklin’s first husband and manager, has insisted the 2010 will is valid because each page was signed by Franklin and notarized. That document divides her copyrights equally between her children and requires Kecalf and Edward to take business administration classes. White insists that the 2014 document is only a draft because it lacks a signature, has multiple words crossed out, and contains notes in the margin.

“The evidence of this document was not intended to be a will is the fact that the document was that it was found in a spiral notebook, under a couch cushion,” White’s attorney Kurt Olson wrote in a court filing.

At the trial, White, Kecalf, Kecalf’s children, and a handwriting expert are some of the witnesses expected to testify.

Schimel said it’s all going to come down to figuring Franklin’s true intent in writing the wills.

“Ultimately a court will want to uphold the person’s true wishes — as long as they are not contrary to the public policy of the state,” Schimel said. “This is because of the general principle that a person should be able to dispose of their property on death as they wish … their intent matters because it speaks to what they wanted to happen to their property at death.”