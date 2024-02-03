Photo: Apple TV+

Me-ow! Agent Argylle might be solving a new case soon: why isn’t everyone coming to see the movie? Deadline has estimated that the spy film Aryglle starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, and John Cena will earn a $16.5 million opening weekend. Apple Original Films spent $200 million on the film’s budget and only earned $6.5 million on opening night. Despite the low numbers and the lack of critics’ support, it’s still predicted to premiere at no. 1 at the box office. The Matthew Vaughn-directed film follows a fictional Ella Conway, an author whose spy novels have predicted real espionage affairs, making her a huge target for the villains she thought she made up. There may be more interest in the movie after the alleged author, the “real life” Elly Conway, was finally allowed to be bejeweled, as uncovered by Telegram, and revealed to be two authors, Terry Hayes and Tammy Cohen, and not Taylor Swift or JK Rowling. Hopefully, they can make the whole movie theater shimmer, but as far as Apple is concerned, $200 million is chump change— they’ll survive.