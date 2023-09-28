Argylle Is Kingsman and Barbie in a Trench Coat

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming film looks like it’s gonna be part spy comedy, part fictional-world-coming-to-life parable, and all overwrought chaos. The frenzied first look at Argylle, from the man who gave us Kingsman, opens with a scene from the main character’s book series. Dua Lipa is the femme fatale in the unfinished spy novel following the adventures of international man of mystery Argylle (Henry Cavill). When the author, Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), and her cat in an argyle backpack sit next to a secret agent (Sam Rockwell) on the train, they inadvertently get embroiled in his mission. As the pair dive deeper into the world of espionage, the spies realize that real-life events keep mirroring the plots of her fictional books in a Barbie-coded kind of way. “You’re a goddamn fortune teller, Elly,” spy executive Bryan Cranston tells her. “What you wrote in your new book actually happened.” Elly’s mom, Catherine O’Hara in her element, thinks she’s tweaking: “Oh, so now you’re experimenting with drugs.” Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, and Ariana DeBose also co-star. The Apple TV+ film sneaks into theaters February 2.

