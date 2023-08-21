Everybody’s Getting Off the Scooter

Scoot scoot! Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Hey kids, get outta here! Scoot! Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato reportedly join the growing list of clients deserting manager and noted nemesis of Taylor Swift Scooter Braun this year, as first reported by Billboard and Puck’s Matthew Belloni. Also on the list of Scooter Braun expats is J. Balvin, who left Braun in May, and apparently Justin Bieber, who was reported to be making moves to pursue management last week, though both parties have denied it. Grande and Braun first began working together in 2013 with her first album Yours Truly, coincidentally the same one that was rereleased for its tenth anniversary last week. Vulture has reached out to Braun and Grande’s teams for comment on the alleged split. Grande was most recently in the land of Oz filming the live action Wicked adaptation before the SAG AFTRA strike began last month.

Lovato first signed with Braun in 2019. They’re currently in the midst of a rerecording project (Taylor Swift, your impact is immeasurable), in which they are rerecording a slew of their hits as rock tracks, for an album titled Demi Lovato Revamped, due out September 18. The artist does not currently have new management, but is in conversations, according to Billboard, and “was thankful for her time with SB Projects.” While neither Lovato nor Grande have not spoken about the change, one does have to wonder if they are sorry or not sorry, or perhaps mourning the wicked.

