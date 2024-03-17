Ariana Grande Rises and Shines to Her Sixth No. 1 Album

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

There’s no need for Ari to wait for Billboard’s love. Ariana Grande’s seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, has proved that it can be friends with the charts, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 and becoming her sixth No. 1 album. (It’s her fourth chart-topping album in a row; 2016’s Dangerous Woman peaked at No. 2.) This time, Grande recorded 227,000 units — specifically, 194.92 million on-demand streams and 77,000 sales. That now represents the best first-week performance for an album this year, clipping the wings of Vultures 1, which earned Ye and Ty Dolla $ign the previous record of 148,000. Eternal Sunshine also had a warmer reception than her most recent album, Positions, which opened with 174,000 units. It’s now her third-best debut after Thank U, Next and Sweetener. But there’s still time to rack up more Billboard achievements. Eternal Sunshine already lit up the Hot 100 when lead single “yes, and?” topped the chart in January. We’ll have to wait and see if the other tracks will also rise and shine.