Ariana Grande’s Nonna Broke a Billboard Record

Photo: Courtesy Republic Records

Nonna did an extraordinary thing with “Ordinary Things.” Eternal Sunshine’s closing song debuted at No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot 100 — making Ariana Grande’s 98-year-old grandmother, Marjorie Grande, the oldest living person to ever appear on the chart. (Per Billboard, the record was previously held by Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when he made it on the Hot 100 in 2013 for writing “Oh Sweet Lorraine.”) In honor of this achievement, Nonna received a commemorative plaque “certified with love.” Like the pop diva that she is, she color coordinated to pose for an aesthetic photo on her granddaughter’s feed. “celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100 🥹🥹🌞♡,” Ari wrote on Instagram. “we love and thank you ｡˚❀ 🥹.” On the track, Nonna recalls her relationship with her late husband, Frank Grande, and delivers some spoken advice. “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight. That’s the worst thing to do, don’t ever, ever do that,” she says in part. “And if you can’t, and if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place, get out.” While Nonna has previously been heard on songs like “Daydreamin’” and “Bloodline,” this is her longest verse by far. And now that she’s a record-breaker? She better up her rate!