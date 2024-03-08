Ariana Grande Makes ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Hers

Maybe SpongeBob’s ex-wife was too busy to turn this into a duet. Ariana Grande released a song called “The Boy Is Mine” on March 8 as part of her breakup turned rebound album, Eternal Sunshine. The new song interpolates the Brandy and Monica classic, in which the women fight over a boy who’s not worth either of their time. In the new version, Grande doesn’t put herself in direct opposition to another woman (it’s more … implied) but instead sings about a man whom she shouldn’t have because she “don’t wanna ’cause no scene.” The new song is not just inspired by the original but by the complicated reality of being a “girl’s girl.” “There is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad-girl anthem,” Grande told Apple Music. “And this is kind of an elevated version of that.” The fans have responded in turn, producing a cavalcade of memes about the new-old song. Listen and laugh below.