Ariana Grande Makes ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Hers

Maybe SpongeBob’s ex-wife was too busy to turn this into a duet. Ariana Grande released a song called “The Boy Is Mine” on March 8 as part of her breakup turned rebound album, Eternal Sunshine. The new song interpolates the Brandy and Monica classic, in which the women fight over a boy who’s not worth either of their time. In the new version, Grande doesn’t put herself in direct opposition to another woman (it’s more … implied) but instead sings about a man whom she shouldn’t have because she “don’t wanna ’cause no scene.” The new song is not just inspired by the original but by the complicated reality of being a “girl’s girl.” “There is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad-girl anthem,” Grande told Apple Music. “And this is kind of an elevated version of that.” The fans have responded in turn, producing a cavalcade of memes about the new-old song. Listen and laugh below.

me listening to the boy is mine by ariana grande pic.twitter.com/cLUXOcOgdo — zo (@milfcedes) March 8, 2024

true story, the boy is mine, and bye pic.twitter.com/UaFuYZOcLC — sophie (@ursuchadipshit) March 8, 2024

eternal sunshine being the first time y’all listen to the original the boy is mine… you all do not deserve good music. pic.twitter.com/NRhmeicRpy — Micah‼️ (@artdecomicah) March 8, 2024

trying to pretend the boy is mine isn’t excellent but i’m sorry y’all…the sponge won pic.twitter.com/XOuEg5rn3l — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) March 8, 2024