Ariana Madix Buys $1.6 Million Bachelorette Pad

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is ditching Valley Village for the Hollywood Hills. Page Six is reporting that the Scandoval survivor has purchased a $1.6 million home with views of the Hollywood sign. Famously, Madix (win in LA and not starring in Chicago on Broadway) has been living in the home she bought with ex Tom Sandoval. The couple bought the house together in 2019. As shown in season 11 of VPR, she’s in the main suite, while Tom has been consigned to a guest room. Madix has been eager to sell the house and split the resulting cash, while Sandoval has wanted to buy her share out. The pair are still in litigation over the final fate of the Valley Village home. “The fact of the matter is, he broke the home,” Madix said in a season 11 confessional. “He fucked all of this up. He doesn’t get to do that and then just keep it.”

Madix’s new home is a stylish midcentury 3 bedroom, 2 bath affair. Page Six says Ariana’s new backyard can host “gatherings for 20 people,” not unlike the party Sandoval threw himself this season, a function castmate James Kennedy called a “who’s who,” because every rando he saw there made him go “Who’s that?”