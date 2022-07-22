A Breakdown of Armie Hammer Allegations, Controversies, And Time-share Drama

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

A year and a half after Armie Hammer was first accused of sexual misconduct (and possible cannibalism), the disgraced actor is once again making headlines for reportedly losing his wealthy family’s financial support, switching career paths, and taking on a job selling time-shares at a Cayman Islands resort. Why is it getting harder and harder to distinguish real life from The White Lotus?

In case you’re a little confused about how we ended up here — or if you made the wise choice to mute Hammer’s name on Twitter ages ago — we compiled a timeline of the allegations against the Call Me By Your Name actor, his alleged victims’ statements, and his whereabouts leading up to … a three-bedroom suite with stunning waterfront views.

Divorce from Elizabeth Chambers

July 10, 2020: By mid-2020, Armie Hammer has been acting for more than a decade and is best known for playing a rich asshole in Gossip Girl, millionaire twins in The Social Network, and a tender tan American man in the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name — and also that bizarre video of his son sucking on his toes. Then, on July 10, he and his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers, announce their divorce in matching Instagram statements. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” Chambers writes. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

The couple had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands, but after announcing the separation, Hammer reportedly moves back to Los Angeles, according to legal documents obtained by the Blast. Chambers requests primary physical custody of their two children and reportedly promises that she and the kids will soon return to the States.

October 7, 2020: Hammer takes on a new hobby: home renovation. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he mentions moving back to the States and fixing up “an old motel out in the desert” with a friend. “Do you think I had anything else better going on?” he asks Kimmel.

October 15, 2020: Hammer’s divorce gets a little murkier. In a court filing, he requests joint custody, arguing that he hasn’t seen his kids since moving back to Los Angeles in July. “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October,” he writes, per People. “It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”

November 25, 2020: Hammer is supposed to return to the Cayman Islands to celebrate Thanksgiving with Chambers and their kids but has issues making it out of the States, a source tells People.

January 1, 2021: Hammer tweets this. I’m not sure it’s relevant, but it’s definitely foreboding.

2021 is going to kneel down before me and kiss my feet because this year I’m the boss of my own year. 2020 was a cheap shot no one was expecting. Now I know what we are up against and it’s time to go to war. Know thy enemy, know thyself.... and exploit the differences. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 1, 2021

The Allegations Begin

January 12, 2021: An anonymous woman, @houseofeffie, comes forward on Instagram and claims to have had a four-year-long affair with Hammer, during which she says he sent her graphic and violent texts about cannibalism, rape fantasies, and his desire to drink her blood. She publishes a collection of texts and screenshots she reportedly received from Hammer and also messages that reportedly came from his other exes.

“Women approached me with their affair stories as we talked, overwhelmed with grief, for days and nights without sleeping or eating, with some ending up in the ER,” she writes in one Instagram Story.

January 13, 2021: A day later, Hammer voluntarily exits the J. Lo movie Shotgun Wedding and is replaced by Josh Duhamel. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he tells Variety in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

January 14, 2021: Courtney Vucekovich, an app founder who says she dated Hammer in 2020 from June to October, alleges to “Page Six” that the actor subjected her to emotional abuse, sexually coerced her, and made her feel unsafe.

“He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable,” Vucekovich says. She doesn’t confirm the authenticity of @houseofeffie’s posts, but their claims are similar.

January 15, 2021: More screenshots start proliferating online — this time, screenshots from Hammer’s secondary Instagram account, including several photos and videos of women in bondage. (In a few now-resurfaced interviews from the years leading up to 2020, Hammer also discussed his penchant for BDSM.) In one caption, Hammer complains about having to stay in the Cayman Islands because “my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children.” He continues, “there are a few silver linings. Like f*cking Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

Hammer confirms the account is his own when he’s forced to apologize to this real Miss Cayman and the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee. “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” he tells a local publication. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.” Still no comment on any of the cannibalism stuff, though.

January 25, 2021: Paige Lorenze, a 24-year-old ex-girlfriend of Hammer’s who reportedly dated him for four months in 2020, corroborates his exes’ stories. Lorenze tells “Page Six” that Hammer allegedly branded and bruised her, sexually coerced her, and took graphic photos of her without her consent. “I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up that I didn’t know about. I didn’t even know the photos existed or what they look like,” Lorenze says. “He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship, but it wasn’t. This was way outside and beyond that.”

One of Hammer’s lawyers denies the allegations, saying that “any interactions with this person” were “completely consensual.”

January 28, 2021: Hammer exits another project — this time, Paramount+’s Godfather spin-off, The Offer.

February 1, 2021: In an Instagram post, Chambers writes that she supports all victims of assault and abuse and asks for “kindness and respect” as she focuses on her priorities, including her children and her career. “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” she writes.

February 3, 2021: The Los Angeles Police Department begins investigating Hammer — although this won’t be revealed until a little later. “We can confirm that Armie Hammer is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this year,” an LAPD spokesperson would tell Variety in March 2021.

Hammer Leaves More Projects & Checks Into Rehab

February 7, 2021: Hammer’s talent agency, WME, drops him.

March 11, 2021: Vanity Fair publishes a bizarre bombshell article on the Hammer family, outlining Hammer’s upbringing in the Cayman Islands and revealing multiple disturbing details about his relatives. His grandfather, for instance, allegedly “killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt and supposed advances on his wife.” Yikes.

March 18, 2021: At a press conference with women’s-rights attorney Gloria Allred, a woman named Effie — possibly the same woman behind the @houseofeffie account, although Allred doesn’t confirm this — comes forward and alleges that Hammer violently raped her “over the course of four hours” in April 2017. “I thought that he was going to kill me,” Effie says. Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, says their relationship was “completely consensual.”

March 29, 2021: Hammer is dropped from yet another project, The Million Dollar Spy.

April 2, 2021: … And he exits the cast of the Broadway show The Minutes.

May 31, 2021: At the very end of May, Hammer reportedly leaves the Cayman Islands and checks into a treatment facility in Florida for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues,” multiple sources tell Vanity Fair. The insiders add that Chambers accompanied him to the airport and fully supports his decision to focus on his recovery.

The Whole Caymans Time-share Thing

July 14, 2022: After a relatively quiet year, Hammer’s name pops up once again when several Twitter users, including the writer Muna Mire, claim he’s working as a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort. There are some receipts, too, including photos of what appear to be Hammer in uniform and a flyer that promises “your personal concierge,” Armie Hammer, will “help you get the very best from your vacation.” The hotel in question tells Variety that Hammer doesn’t work there, but multiple sources argue otherwise.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” one insider tells Variety. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.” The source, who asked to remain anonymous, says he’s been working on the island to be near his children, who are still living in the Caymans with Chambers.

Another source, also anonymous, tells People that he is working at the resort “because he needs the money” and “his dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so he got to work.”

What do Hammer’s reps have to say about any of this? In a statement to People, Brettler says that he “doesn’t know anything about” Hammer’s alleged gig but argues that if he is working at a hotel, “I think it’s shitty that the media seems to be shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’” He does confirm that the flyer is fake, though.

Armie Hammer selling timeshares at the complex we quarantined in for 2 weeks for @fboyisland is wild pic.twitter.com/aVKSyNUMqn — Mark Moran (@itsmarkmoran) July 21, 2022

July 19, 2022: Hammer is spotted in L.A. with Chambers and his kids. According to “Page Six,” he’s been staying at Robert Downey, Jr.’s house for several weeks, a claim that could effectively negate the whole hotel-job theory. More soon, I’m sure.