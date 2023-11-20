A$AP Rocky at the preliminary hearing. Photo: Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that A$AP Rocky must stand trial for felony assault charges from a shooting in November 2021, reports legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff. He has pleaded no guilty on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The judge has concluded that there is sufficient evidence to move forward with a trial after prosecutors showed videos of what sounds like two gunshots firing off camera and an unknown man running from around the corner. They also showed stills from another surveillance camera of a man carrying a gun in one image. He could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

Rocky, legal name Rakim Mayers, was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport in April 2022 for allegedly firing off the handgun in an argument with Terell Ephron, a.k.a. former A$AP Mob member and childhood friend A$AP Relli. He was then charged with the two counts in August 2022. Mayers will be arraigned on January 8 before the case proceeds to trial.