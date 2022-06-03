9 Out of 10 Dentists Recommend Asha Ward

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text on web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face to face (or at least screen to screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I had the distinct honor of sitting down for a virtual chat with an on-her-lunch-break Asha Ward (Second City, the Bell House, sleeping with her dog in the bed much to her family’s chagrin) about comedy classes, pediatric dentistry, and gay shit. She shared the near-Odyssean saga of her move to NYC, gave some excellent advice for flossing on a schedule, and confessed a deep secret about her television-watching habits. She also explained her incredibly justified (and universally relatable) reason for taking an improv class when she got to Brooklyn: “It’s because all my roommates started having sex with each other, so I didn’t wanna be home. It just made the vibe really weird at my apartment because everyone was always in their feelings.”

You can find Asha on Twitter and Instagram at @ashatellslies.