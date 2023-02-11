The Block Still Isn’t Safe in Attack The Block 2

John Boyega in the 2011 film. Photo: Optimum Releasing

After being announced a little less than two years ago, we’re finally getting more details on who or what is attacking the block now for the Attack The Block sequel from director John Cornish. And it looks like it might be the 30s that will be fighting against Moses, aka John Boyega. Cornish explained to Discussing Film that the sequel film will follow Moses (Boyega) as a man, “as opposed to Moses as a boy.” He also confirms that the plot is a coming-of-age story for another pivot point in Moses’s life, entering his 30s. “I’m very lucky that the 18-year-old newcomer [Boyega] is now, you know, a 30-year-old international movie star,” Cornish shared. Boyega, whose first featured film was Attack The Block, has gone on to be a Star Wars lead and most recently starred in The Woman King and Breaking. While the official release date is still ghosting an announcement, the block is under good care.