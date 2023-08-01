Swifties, Meme Me Behind the Mall

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images

Remember when I pulled up and said, “Get on Twitter (ok, X…) to post some ‘august’ memes.” We can already feel the salt air and rust on our doors as Swifties claim August as their own, just days before Taylor Swift is set to take the stage in Los Angeles for the end of the US leg of the Eras Tour. Swift kicked off the celebration right at midnight (possible Easter Egg??) by posting, “get in the car it’s august,” igniting a wave of memes beneath the sun. Jack Antonoff even joined in by posting, “august heads unite,” unknowingly fueling rumors that something is afoot in the Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe. Fully embracing the newfound holiday, fans are Gossip Girl-ing, Succession-ing, and Albert Einstein-fying the folklore song about a young woman who’s just living for the hope of it all. Meet us behind the mall for all of the “august” memes bellow, no canceled plans needed.

get in the car it’s august — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 1, 2023

august heads unite — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) August 1, 2023

other artists: “i was a virgin before you”



taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/WM55wjoEVi — joshua (#1 ivy stan) (@TSlifestyle13) August 1, 2023

it’s august, happy salt air month pic.twitter.com/pAQuC8hDVa — ʀoss (@rosseireann) August 1, 2023

happy august to us taylor swift & barbie girlies pic.twitter.com/3GjGFDCmhv — giulia (@swiftsgal) August 1, 2023

salt air and the rust on your door, i never needed anything more pic.twitter.com/CM1kaKxBrB — belén ✵. . ✦⋆ .. ˚· . ⋆ ˚ · (@beluIibelula) August 1, 2023