The Fire Nation Has Arrived

It’s Aang! Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has some reasonable trepidation around it. For one, the last time someone tried to do this, it ended with a Wikipedia page that hyperlinks to a page titled “List of films considered the worst.” Also, there’s the fact that the original creators left the project and said, “Whatever version ends up onscreen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.” So, like, that part isn’t hugely promising. But the casting sounds great! Especially after Netflix released some first-look images of the whole gang, plus the Fire Nation. Appa, yip yip!

Who’s in?

The cast would include Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Maria Zhang (Suki), Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi) and Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran). The new casting most notably includes George Takei as the voice of the spirit Koh, Prey star Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, Community’s Danny Pudi as the Mechanist, Arden Cho as June, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, James Sie as the cabbage merchant, and more, according to Tudum. Look, there may be some worries, but if anyone thinks we’re skipping George Takei as the scary Face-Stealer, they are sorely mistaken.

Is his girlfriend still the moon? Photo: Netflix

Waterbender Katara reporting for duty. Photo: Netflix

Wait, what about the fire nation?

They are looking pretty fire. Netflix already reported that Daniel Dae Kim would be burning hot in terms of both sex appeal and literal fire as Fire Lord Ozai and that Ken Leung would be one angry MFer as General Zhao.

Fire Lord Ozai is looking… dare we say, hot. Photo: Netflix

No flames, just fire emojis. Photo: Netflix

As for the Fire Nation kiddos, Netflix has taken a more solemn approach in revealing Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. After all, they have been practically fighting their entire lives —and living in a stressful environment, no less.

Prince Zuko thinking about capturing the Avatar. Photo: Netflix

Ok, Azula’s eyeliner is slaying. Photo: Netflix

Grab your tea kettle, Uncle Iroh, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, is here.

Keeping an eye of his cup of tea, we hope. Photo: Netflix

Will it be faithful to the original series?

There’s nothing certain. However, from the extensive cast list that is covering a lot of the bases from Book One, it looks like there might be some hope that the four nations can finally live in harmony on Netflix.

When does it come out?

The first eight episodes will premiere sometime in 2024. The cabbage merchant’s cart will live to see another day until then.