The Couples of This Year’s Awards Season, Ranked

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Love is in the air this awards season. As the Golden Globes fumbled and goofed their way to a surprisingly standard set of winners, there’s one saving grace as a camera pans across an audience: couples. Since the days of Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, awards season and coupledom have been intrinsically linked. The Globes gave us a small taste of the smooching duos we might see for the next six weeks. Here are the nominees, so to speak, ranked by how little to how much we’d like to see more PDA this awards season.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

So long as they cause drama, these two will make for valuable live-television cutaways. Still, it’s hard to look at the two of them together without thinking about the “Is that allowed?” vine.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Dating since 2017 and married since 2020, Stone and McCary have kept a relatively low profile during past awards seasons. But Stone kicked off her award-winning speech at the Globes by thanking him first with a heartfelt “I love you very much, thank you for everything.”

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

Why were there so many cutaways of these two cuddling during the Golden Globes? No clue — it’s good that someone was having fun there.

Ben Affleck and J.Lo and Matt Damon

The Globes might have been the end of the line of Air, but these three, and whether or not they all like each other, will continue to make tabloid headlines for months, if not years, to come.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Palme d’Or– and now Globe d’Or–winning director of Anatomy of a Fall wrote the marriage murder mystery with her husband during the pandemic, and thankfully they’re both still alive.

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong

Giamatti’s turn in The Holdovers with longtime collaborator Alexander Payne could run the risk of a “he’s overdue” narrative were it not for the perfect balance of onscreen grump and off-screen jokester. His earnest affection for Wong — who he met making Billions — makes him seem like the life of the party. Meet you at In-N-Out!!

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Gerwig’s effervescent enthusiasm and Baumbach’s “inner Barbie girl” (yet to be seen) make them one of the most watchable, baffling celebrity filmmaker duos. After a dozen years together, the two finally tied the knot in December. Consider the awards-show run their honeymoon.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Nolan’s wife, Emma Thomas, has produced all of his films since he began making them. Why do you think the wives in those movies die so much? Because it’s his greatest fear!!!

Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness

Cillian has been baby-girled by people online since Red Eye, but his wife Yvonne’s lipstick mark on his nose during his awards speech Sunday night was perhaps the most Internet Boyfriend he’s ever been.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Streep and Short teamed up as on-screen lovers in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, about which showrunner John Hoffman noted their relationship’s “dramatic poignancy, riding the line of keeping it comedic, keeping it mysterious.” Their cozying up in tandem with Streep’s separation and a sketchy Deux Moi has people wondering are they??? Aren’t they??? Guess we’re all watching the Emmys!