Which Baby-Sitters Club Member Are You, Based on Your Star Sign?

Photo: Liane Hentscher/Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved book series, The Baby-Sitters Club, has transported a generation of women back to their grade-school libraries, where they first met club president Kristy Thomas, VP Claudia Kishi, secretary Mary-Anne, treasurer Stacey McGill, and alternate officer Dawn Schafer. As the members of the Baby-Sitters Club learned to be their best selves, so did readers. And with the new update, a whole new generation of kids are going to be calling themselves Mary-Annes when they overcome a fear and Kristys whenever they need to solve a problem.

So in honor of the updated BSC (in addition to their landline at Claudia’s, they also all have smartphones), we matched each of our Gen-Z babysitters to a pair of star signs, complete with a confusing horoscope that sounds like something an algorithm-based astrology app would notify you with at 9 a.m. (Stacey and Claudia totally have Co-Star, but Dawn prefers face-to-face readings. Kristy and Mary-Anne abstain.) Oh, and since there are six pairs and five baby-sitters, we also matched Kristy’s iconic little stepsister, Karen Brewer, who takes on a bigger, quirkier role in the series. Please kick back with the least healthy snack you can find and pretend this is ripped out of a tween magazine.

Claudia Kishi: Pisces, Libra

Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

You’re a creative spirit, who can sometimes get caught up in your own little world. Loyalty is everything — and it goes both ways. You’d totally get kicked out of summer camp for someone because you know they’d do it for you, too. You’re always down for a new adventure, like when a friend calls you up with a business idea. Oh, and you know you know how to turn a look.

Ground yourself in reality, then float away.

Kristy Thomas: Virgo, Capricorn

Photo: Liane Hentscher/Netflix/

If you’re not doing five things at once, what are you even doing? You’re the kind of person who looks at a disaster, only sees solutions, and already has them ranked by ease. You’re hard-working and reliable, making you the go-to whenever something goes wrong. Sometimes it takes you a little (or a lot) of time to warm up to something new, but once you do, you give your all.

Drink up the smoothie that is life today.

Stacey McGill: Aries, Sagittarius

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

You’re here for a good time, full stop. When you’re feeling confident, nothing and no one can stop you from achieving. You’ll confront the bully, go after your crush, and do it all with an undeniable passion.

Start a revolution.

Dawn Schafer: Scorpio, Taurus

Photo: LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX/LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX

Has anyone called you “chill” lately? You’re the laid-back friend, the 15-minutes-late-but-I-brought-snacks friend. You’re gentle and caring and know how to back off, but when it comes to something that matters to you, you can be as assertive as you need to be. You go with the flow, so everywhere you are feels like home.

Throw yourself a surprise party.

Mary-Anne: Cancer, Leo

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Netflix/Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

If you were on a mission to save the world, you’d go one person at a time. Your empathy and honesty make you a people magnet, so it can be easy for you to make meaningful friendships. You’re playful, open, and motivated by those around you. Yes, you can be sensitive, but it’s only because you care.

Pretend you’re a baby duck.

Karen Brewer: Gemini, Aquarius

Photo: MICHAEL COURTNEY/NETFLIX/MICHAEL COURTNEY/NETFLIX

You operate on a different plane, with different rules. You’re intellectual and curious with a flair for the romantic (although those who have to chase you through the woods might say “dramatic”). Your independence can sometimes dip into detachment, but you bounce back like no other.

You’re already who you are.