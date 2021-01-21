Bad Bunny Is Remaking Pop in His Own Wild Image

• The #AbuelaChallenge: His single “Safaera” found new life when TikTok users began making reaction videos in which they played the raunchy track for the Spanish-speaking seniors in their lives with predictably hilarious results. Bad Bunny tried it on his own mother, who wasn’t exactly thrilled with his bars about eating ass. “She knows my heart’s in the right place,” he said.

• “Hey, Siri, Can You Play the No. 1 Song in the World?”: When his recent track “Dakiti” topped the Apple Music charts, Bad Bunny made a video in which he asked his iPhone to verify that fact. Fans followed suit and shared the results on social media.