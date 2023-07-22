Who’s Winning the Barbenheimer Box Office?

Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Barbenheimer took over social media by creating memes and a new double feature, accompanied by pink outfits of course. Now on opening weekend amid two historic industry strikes, Barbie and Oppenheimer are moving on to take over no. 2: movie theaters — or if you want it translated in Tom Cruise terms: it’s a “See you at the movies” weekend. No matter which Barbie moviegoers are dressed as, box office Barbie has a lead in winning this summer’s box office — and possibly this year’s. As of Saturday morning, Barbie has earned $70.5 million at the box office, with a high estimate of earning $140 million this weekend domestically, largely due to its in-escapable marketing efforts and presales. On the other side of the theater, Christopher Nolan’s three hour long Oppenheimer earned $33 million so far, estimating $70 million for its opening weekend, despite more than 20,000 moviegoers booking a double feature at AMC theatres alone. Barbie’s marketing, wider audience, and shorter run time aren’t the only reasons why the film is headed toward the dreamhouse of summer blockbusters.

What separates the Greta Gerwig movie from other summer releases earlier this year, like Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible, and Fast X, is how much its budget contrasts against its upcoming box office earnings. The Mattel flick had a $145 million budget compared to Dial of Destiny’s $294.7 million, Dead Reckoning’s $291 million, and Fast X $340 million, with the latter two just breaking even in the worldwide box office. Barbie’s budget is making it way easier for the film to turn a profit, especially if it’s expected to earn $140 million just this weekend.

Barbie’s big break could be the beginning of a third takeover: Super Mario Bros Movie and Across the Spider-verse’s current spot as the highest-grossing movies of the year. Spider-verse earned $20 million less than Barbie during their opening weekend but quickly grew into a phenomenon with a current domestic box office of $372 million. Super Mario Bros hit a new level by earning $146 million over its three-day opening weekend and $573 million overall domestically for 2023. How many dream houses can one Barbie earn over the summer? Or better yet— how many cans of pink paint?