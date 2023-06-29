Barbenheimer Memes Are Blowing Up

Who you got? Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Universal; Warner Bros.

The grand Barbie x Oppenheimer war is coming to your social-media feed. Or maybe it’s not? The two highly anticipated films arriving on the same day has been tantalizing the internet for months now, but as D-Day (July 21, for what it’s worth) looms closer and closer, conversation on the Barbenheimer phenomenon has reached a fever pitch. But are the two at war or not? People seem divided. Some are fervent supporters of one side, while others are simply happy to have two interesting, non-sequel movies out on the same day. The meme community is refusing consensus! For our part, we support whichever side has funnier memes. Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan may seem diametrically opposed, but both provide great fodder whether they’re at war or not. So will you cast a vote with your opening-weekend ticket purchase? Or will you, like Tom Cruise, simply do a Barbenheimer double feature? Sit back and let the memes guide you.

It’s a War

I humbly present my Barbie-Oppenheimer 2024 electoral map pic.twitter.com/ULp2WFenQL — Emmet Sandberg (@SandbergEmmet) June 28, 2023

the desire to be seen as someone who awaits barbie/oppenheimer with equal anticipation is not dissimilar to those who wished to be known as kkb/death grips listeners; acknowledged as consumers capable of emotional complexity; you are no different from the person who posts these— pic.twitter.com/3ZN4lfmUrn — roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) June 27, 2023

the day we find out whether oppenheimer or barbie got the higher rotten tomatoes score is gonna be like the civil war on here — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 28, 2023

It’s an Alliance

what are y’all wearing to the Barbie and Oppenheimer double feature? pic.twitter.com/eUlEZacXnY — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 29, 2023

11am: drop 4 tabs of acid

noon: Oppenheimer

3pm: ego death + brunch with the boys

5pm: 8gs of shrooms

6pm: Barbie (bring dab pen into theater)

8pm: Dave and Busters — Keefler (@Keefler_Elf) June 27, 2023

in 2016 I bought this custom “cap-sac” visor on zazzle as a bit & cannot imagine any occasion this would be suited for besides the barbie/oppenheimer double premiere date that would occur years later pic.twitter.com/805JsXskZS — aline (@alineailinh) June 27, 2023

The Oppenheimer guys realizing that marketing for the Barbie film is also now marketing for their film for some reason pic.twitter.com/iRj2RMAgCV — obsolete breakfast (@forsorrows) June 28, 2023

Barbie & Oppenheimer audience at the parking lot of a theatre on July 21st pic.twitter.com/0ohjwqTS4w — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) June 27, 2023

Their entire lives have led up to the Oppenheimer / Barbie release pic.twitter.com/w2FgLwhDg1 — Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 26, 2023