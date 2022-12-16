C’mon Barbie, Let’s Go Party

C’mon Barbie, let’s go to the Real World. The second teaser trailer for the Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film officially debuted April 4, following the release of a slew of toy ads character posters. There’s been much speculation about what the Barbie movie would actually be like, but the inclusion of multiple sex references is not what we expected. In the trailer, Barbie and Ken, “boyfriend and girlfriend,” are both ready to do what couples do when they spend the night together. What that is, um, “I’m actually not sure,” they both admit. Ken Gosling and Ken Liu fight over their ability to “beach” each other off (“Beach both of us off?” Kenny G. dares him.) Earring Magic Ken stays well fed. Plus Barbie and Ken escape Barbie Land for the “Real World,” but this “Real World” probably doesn’t include Pedro Zamora. Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp are among the rest of the primarily Barbie cast. The first teaser introduced us to Margot Robbie’s original version via a 2001: A Space Odyssey reference, and, while this teaser is a little less highbrow, it still confuses like no other. Barbie is out July 21, 2023, and while that is the same date that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is out, we all know which one will truly set the world on fire.

