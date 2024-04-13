Barry Keoghan Took a Sabrina Carpenter Fancam at Coachella

He’s a good man, Savannah Sabrina. On Friday, Sabrina Carpenter took the stage for her debut performance at Coachella. During her set, Barry Keoghan offered some more evidence that his house is where her other sock is. (The Eras Tour opener and the Saltburn actor have been romantically linked since December of last year, and were spotted kissing this February.) While Carpenter performed “bet u wanna” on stage, Keoghan flexed his IG boyfriend skills by crossing his legs, filming a fancam of her, and approvingly nodding while doing so. When she and her dancers began moving across the motel-themed set, he dutifully followed her with his phone. Ayo Edebiri is still our favorite Irish actor, but this just earned him some more points in our book.

