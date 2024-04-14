How Can Anyone Keep a Straight Face Around Beavis and Butt-Head?

Saturday Night Live might have just set a new record for breaking on this week’s episode, and Jimmy Fallon wasn’t even anywhere in sight. Host Ryan Gosling was both the perpetrator and the instigator of said breaking, but the episode’s highlight had to be Heidi Gardner completely losing it during the show’s Beavis and Butt-Head sketch. As Gardner hosted a town hall discussion about the dangers of A.I., her interview subject (Kenan Thompson) continued to become distracted by a man in the audience (Gosling) who looked just like Beavis of Beavis and Butt-Head fame. Gardner started laughing when she turned to see Gosling’s blonde pompadour and prosthetic nose, but things only got worse after he moved and his seat was filled by a Butt-Head lookalike (Mikey Day). Upon turning and seeing Day’s exposed gums, Gardner was laughing so much that she wasn’t able to get her next line out for a full 20 seconds, which the audience naturally couldn’t get enough of. As for the sketch’s Beavis and Butt-Head doppelgangers, this was apparently the first time they’d been told that they bear striking resemblances to the cartoon characters.

