Beck Bennett Is Leaving SNL After 8 Seasons

Beck Bennett will no longer be spitting in Kyle Mooney’s throat or appearing with him on SNL. The show revealed his departure from the cast in a September 27 press release that also announced the addition of three new featured players, as well as the departure of featured player Lauren Holt, who had just joined the show last year. While the news comes as a surprise, it’s also not a surprise surprise. Bennett is one of those SNL cast members who now lives in Los Angeles. It’s safe to say he is probably looking to spend more time in his home city, which, again, is Los Angeles. A place that is a good six-hour plane ride from NYC, with a three-hour time difference to boot. He’ll be greatly missed, but we don’t even want to think about what his Good Neighbor teammate and SNL cast mate Mooney is going through right now in terms of sadness.

Bennett also announced the departure in a sad Instagram (sadstagram) post, in which he says being on the show “completely changed my life”: