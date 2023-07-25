Something Strange and Unusual Is Happening on the Beetlejuice 2 Set

Lydia trying to find the culprit. Photo: The Geffen Company

We’re not sure if the Handbook for the Recently Deceased has a section for retrieving stolen goods from the living, but after this, it might need a revised version. Vermont State Police reported that two props, a 150 lb statue and a pumpkin lamppost, from the set of the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 had been stolen — yes, they’ve already tried saying “statue” three times. Proving that you can never trust the living, the stolen statue looks like one of Delia Deetz’s sculptures from the 1988 film; no word yet on if it’s the original from the first movie or a replica. The spooky theft happened earlier this month; the really buff thieves reportedly stole the pumpkin lamppost on July 14 and returned a few days later for the statue, reports Entertainment Weekly. Police have a little bit of wiggle room to recover the props as the Beetlejuice 2 production is currently on pause as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. If someone could return the props back, it’d probably make the production’s millennium.

We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back! We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the "Beetlejuice 2" set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration. Call 802-748-3111 with any info. pic.twitter.com/3NmKEml1AG — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 21, 2023