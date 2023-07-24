Below Deck Down Under Recap: The CEO Returns

Aside from the growing tension between the crew in both departments and season one deckhand Culver’s return, this episode was sort of a snoozefest. I expected the crew to get completely shitfaced during their night out, but they were pretty responsible drinkers who didn’t party too late into the night. Nevertheless, let’s dig into the petty drama as we begin a new charter.

After Luke kissed Margot last episode, Margot admits to Tzarina that she has a crush on Luke and then tells Aesha that she thinks he’s “super aggressive.” They both agree that he should at least flirt a little before jumping into something more, and she’s understandably hesitant to get into a boatmance this fast given that she’s literally been here for barely two days. Margot says that while his kiss was unexpected, she likes his confidence. Fair, but Luke’s already treading the fine line between confidence and cockiness.

When they return to the boat, Luke and Margot smooch a few more times. Then on the upper deck, he tells her that he thinks their flirting has already progressed into something more, and she reminds him that she’s been there for, like, a day. He needs to chill. She tells him that she doesn’t want to dive into anything so as to avoid awkwardness on board, but he doesn’t really care and kisses her again. She admits that they have a connection, so I’m sure their relationship will develop into something far too complicated. Perhaps this is just recency bias, but I’m getting major Gary of Sailing Yacht vibes from Luke after this interaction.

The next morning, Luke calls Harry and Adam lazy for not thoroughly cleaning the boat, which Adam thinks is “bullshit.” He later expresses that it’s “fucked up” he went from working as a third officer on commercial boats to being the “lowest on the totem pole” here. Um, then why did you sign up for this??? Out on deck, Harry tells Luke that he likes Margot, and Luke, who doesn’t think Harry stands a chance with her, says that they shouldn’t let it get between them. I think I’ve seen this film before…

Meanwhile, Laura continues thinking that her approach to the job is superior to Aesha’s. When Laura asks how to get rid of the ring stains on the salon table, Aesha tells her to use vinegar, which Laura doesn’t want to do because it smells bad. Agreed, but she should just listen to Aesha. In more important news, Tzarina is finally reunited with her luggage. According to her, it holds $62,000 worth of “Guccis, Pradas, [and] Jimmy Choos.” She seems to be in a good mood the rest of the day, so apparently luxury goods can solve all problems.

Then our new deckhand finally arrives, and it’s none other than last season’s CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) Culver. He’s introduced with a montage of his (very few) memorable moments, and I’m now going to assume that the initial deckhand whose visa was rejected doesn’t actually exist and was just a setup for Culver’s arrival, which I have mixed feelings about. Last season, Culver was a funny and likable hunk who quickly revealed himself to be a douchebag, having broken Captain Jason’s number one rule of no drinking during the charter and gotten involved in a frustrating boatmance. I guess this is the show’s way of giving him a redemption arc, but I’m not completely sold on it yet.

Down in the laundry room, Luke apologizes to Margot for “forcefully” kissing her, which doesn’t mean much since he adds that he doesn’t feel bad because he enjoyed it. He tells us that he thinks Margot seems like an “innocent country girl” who has a naughty side. Meanwhile, Harry thinks he’s a better fit for her before sharing that his last relationship ended five years ago when his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. This love triangle with Margot and Luke is going to break this boy.

The charter guests arrive, and they’re a group of young rich kids who radiate old money vibes. Aesha describes them as the type of people who spend hundreds of dollars on a plain white t-shirt, which feels spot-on. The primary is Jack Freeman, an interior designer vacationing with his friends who like having all their alcoholic beverages chilled. Once they get settled, Aesha tells Laura to pour bottled water into the glasses because it’s quicker, but Laura argues that the water should be put in pitchers. I can’t stand Laura and her attitude. Then when Aesha pours rosé for the guests, she’s baffled that they ask for ice given that they claim to have refined palettes. At the same time, Tzarina’s questioning whether her fancy dinner menu will be up to par with their high standards. I’m sure they’d devour anything she puts in front of them.

Meanwhile, Adam’s inexperience and frustrations with the boat loom over this episode. He struggles with the lines during boat departure and then gets annoyed with Harry for throwing the tender’s tow line too fast. Harry thinks Adam should stop micromanaging him since he has hands-on experience while Adam only “sat in a classroom and learned the rules.” Then maybe help him out since Luke clearly isn’t.

After the guests spend the day swimming and playing with the water toys, one guest, Cassandra, says that she lost her diamond earrings but shrugs it off since she apparently loses them all the time. Oh, to be rich enough to not care about frequently losing expensive jewelry.

Elsewhere on the boat, Luke gives Adam a rundown on his night watch duties. Adam says he never left the bridge in his past night shift experience, which Luke thinks doesn’t accomplish anything. Adam says he’s “too fucking qualified” for this, which is debatable at this point, and then asks Luke, who’s being a “smart-ass,” to point out which vessel he drew on the whiteboard is the “give-way” and which is the “stand-on.” Whatever that means. In a confessional, Luke says he thinks Adam’s using his education to cover up his “lack of ability” to be a good deckhand. Being book-smart can only get you so far in a job like this. But Luke’s also partially at fault because he hasn’t really been guiding him on how to do things properly in order to help him improve.

Back inside, Laura continues wielding her chief stew experience to try and prove that she knows better than Aesha. When Laura suggests that they chill the red wine, Aesha disagrees and says to wait until the guests request it. In a confessional, Laura says that Aesha should raise her standards. “At least, if I was chief stew, my standards would be a bit higher.” Her days are surely numbered if she keeps this up. Later during dinner, a few guests ask for ice in their red wine, and Laura has an “I told you so” moment that raises a red flag for Aesha, who thinks Laura is insinuating that she’s not doing a good job. Aesha’s suspicions are correct, and I hope she prevents Laura from walking all over her.

At the dinner table, Jack mentions that he’d love it if a deckhand would breathe into his ear, so Aesha asks Culver to take one for the team and do it during the next course. Culver says he’ll “go all out” for Aesha if it means getting a good tip because he loves entertaining guests. Also, during the meal, Captain Jason mentions his daughter, Saskia, prompting Cindy to say, “Oh, so there’s a Mrs. Chambers.” Jack then says she’s trying to get with Jason, and she claps back that he was the one having a “wet dream” about Jason. This is probably the most I’ll ever relate to these guests. I’m sure Captain Jason relishes the fact that he has this power over everyone.

Adam’s given a relatively basic list of tasks for anchor watch that include emptying the trash, washing the main aft teak and table, and checking the boat regularly. When second engineer Dyma takes over for him at four in the morning, Adam heads to bed having not rinsed the teak, which comes back to bite him in the ass.

After they pick up the anchor the next morning, the guest named Fletch cuts his foot on a piece of glass underneath the breakfast table. At the same time, Adam and Culver struggle to get the dreaded waterslide set up, and Adam’s visibly pissed when chief engineer Vlad drops the hook without warning. Culver thinks Adam’s overreacting, and I agree. “It’s not the Navy. We’re not about to go to war,” Culver says. I’m not sure how long Adam will be able to keep his emotions in check, but it seems like he’ll eventually reach his breaking point.

Anyway, back to the guest injury. Fletcher’s foot is bleeding all over the floor, which is not the way you want to begin the day. The glass came from the previous day when a few wine glasses fell and broke due to the wind, and since Adam forgot to rinse that area during his night shift, glass pieces remained on the ground. Luke says Adam needs to know better, which is true, but technically someone should’ve made sure it was all cleaned up during the day since it’s a major safety issue. I can’t help but wonder if Adam will be the first crew member to leave the boat.