Below Deck Sailing Yacht Recap: Distracted Daisy

The Parsifal III has been through hell and back this season, and it’s hanging on by a thread at this point. We pick up from the previous episode’s anticlimactic “To Be Continued” with Captain Glenn trying to avoid crashing into a nearby boat as the guests anxiously watch. It only had me on the edge of my seat for a few seconds before Captain Glenn steered the boat away and everything went back to normal. They dodged yet another bullet, but how did nobody see that boat nearby when they were dropping anchor? Like Daisy says, it’s just another day on Parsifal.

Meanwhile in the galley, Ileisha wants to wow the guests by making mosaic sushi for lunch, which is visually aesthetic sushi that resembles stained glass. If my memory serves me right, this is the first time Ileisha has served a proper lunch in addition to her usual canapés, and she kills it. I’m glad she has mostly overcome her nerves and has grown more confident in her abilities.

Down under, Daisy and Gary are very chatty with each other, and a hyper-aware Colin notices that even though Gary has “given me his blessings” to pursue Daisy, he’s still being flirty with her. Colin, babe, you are a grown-ass man so why do you desperately need Gary’s permission to be with Daisy? Gary has no ownership over her or any of the women on this boat and it’s driving me crazy how everyone acts like he does, especially since it just makes him feel like he can do whatever he wants with minimal pushback.

While the guests are outside playing in the ocean, Daisy sits in her room texting her sister Bonnie, who just so happens to be having a two-day layover in Sardinia that coincides with the crew’s next night off. How convenient! It’s sort of like that time in Below Deck Med when Tom, Malia’s then-boyfriend, dropped by to visit her and then stayed for the rest of the season, although I doubt Bonnie will be given a job in this case. Gotta love storylines that are probably produced for the sake of attempting to build drama!

Tim, meanwhile, wants more rosé for the group and goes looking for a stew, and we see a graphic reminding us that they’ve been without service for 13 minutes. He walks around asking “hello?” and ends up finding Captain Glenn, who is furious as he runs down to the crew mess to tell one of the girls that they need to be on service at all times. In a confessional, he insists that the crew always has to provide the highest level of service for the guests, and I agree. It’s their job, but Daisy is far too distracted by the recent boy problems to focus on managing her team, and Mads and Lucy are always completing tasks that make it impossible for them to be everywhere all at once.

Later at dinner, we get constant reminders of how long it has been without any stew checking in on the guests. When they want more wine, Tim begins to say that if they had “seven-star service” then there wouldn’t be an issue, and another guest goes to find and serve the wine herself. When Captain Glenn asks Daisy if she’s been consistently checking the table, she says she just did five minutes ago — a lie, it’s apparently been a whopping 17 minutes without service — and acts like it isn’t a big deal. Being available to the guests is the main task for a stew during charters, so it isn’t an unreasonable standard for Captain Glenn to have for the interior. (Also, did I black out or did Colin end up not serenading Alisa like she had requested?)

Meanwhile in the galley, we’re still being subjected to Chase’s awful attempts at flirting with the woman who friendzoned him. He tells Ileisha how nice and “cuddleable” his bicep is, and she laughs and goes along with it because she’s a pure sweetheart. If he interprets this or any of her interactions as her being interested in him romantically, I will scream.

The next morning, the guests sit at the breakfast table and then decide they want to eat on the skydeck since it has more of a breeze, as Daisy texts Bonnie about how excited she is for her to see the drama with Colin and Gary firsthand, which, same. When Tim finally manages to ask her about moving locations for breakfast, Captain Glenn, who is within earshot of all of this, gets annoyed because the guests insist on helping move their plates upstairs. Mads and Daisy repeatedly told them not to take their own plates and silverware, so what are they supposed to do? And how was Daisy supposed to know that they would want to eat somewhere else when they had just made the decision? Captain Glenn said that Daisy and the interior need to stop “dragging [their] asses,” and I do get where he’s coming from in terms of Daisy not being quickly responsive, but this situation isn’t the greatest example of his criticism. The seed for his annoyance was planted last charter, and now it has blossomed into a recurring issue that shows no signs of stopping.

Elsewhere on the boat, Gary has decided to give Mads space after their argument last episode, but it doesn’t last long since they make up later anyway because Mads says she doesn’t hold grudges. Gary is someone who learns his lessons by not being forgiven easily, but we’ve consistently seen women welcome him with open arms regardless of how he treats them. His power over women needs to be studied.

Captain Glenn decides to take the guests to Bonifacio, France, for their Viva La France night, and he has an intense docking due to how long and narrow the port is. Once they arrive, Daisy and Gary accompany the guests to town as they do some shopping, and Gary tells Daisy that he’s jealous of her and Colin. Honestly, can he and Daisy just have a completely honest talk about how they feel about each other? I simply can’t go on watching her and Colin be all cute and cuddly when I know they don’t end up together in the long term!

For dinner, Gary assumes the role of Naked Sushi Man and lies down on the skydeck bar to get covered in sushi and wasabi because the guests want to eat off of someone. To each their own, but eating sushi off an almost fully naked person, never mind that person being Gary, is so nasty it makes me want to gag just thinking about it. Even Mads, who has had sex with Gary, admits that she wouldn’t eat sushi off of him. Save for the setting, there is barely anything about this dinner that is French. Like, not even a few tacky French flags as decor!

The next day is guest drop-off, and it certainly ends with a bang. While the guests are in the saloon waiting to leave, Tim accidentally walks straight into the glass door and hits his head. When Gary sees that he’s bleeding, he immediately radios for Daisy, who is so invested in her conversation with the girls in the galley that she doesn’t hear a single radio call for 15 minutes. Captain Glenn says that this is unacceptable because not a single stew has gone upstairs to help Tim, and I agree. Daisy, meanwhile, sarcastically says that if it was a serious injury then someone would’ve physically looked for her “on this relatively small boat.” She even blames it on how she zones out the radio when the boat is being docked, which is a stupid thing to admit to. Later at the tip meetings when Captain Glenn calls it out without directly naming her, Daisy says that they can’t hear the radios sometimes because the audio doesn’t pass through. Why doesn’t she just own up to her mistakes? I adore Daisy, but she needs to stop letting Colin and Gary distract her from doing her job, especially when she’s already been called out several times throughout the season by Captain Glenn.

Next week, Daisy’s sister finally arrives to cause some chaos, and I for one can’t wait to see how she causes a shift in the crew’s dynamic.