Below Deck Sailing Yacht Recap: Daisy’s Sister Stirs the Pot

Daisy’s younger sister, fellow yachtie Bonnie, has finally made her Sailing Yacht debut, and, boy, was she born for reality TV. I didn’t quite know what to expect when I first heard that she would be joining the crew on a night out, but she really makes use of her time by bringing an outsider’s point of view to the love triangle that many of us can probably relate to in some way.

Let me backtrack for a second, though. After Captain Glenn announces that the guests left a $20,000 tip, he says he’s going to test out the crew radios since Daisy lied and said they don’t work in the laundry and guest areas. She really set herself up in this situation, especially since we literally saw her turning down the volume (yes, likely because she assumed it was docking discussions) while chatting in the kitchen as Gary called for her to help the injured guest. It would be much easier to just own up to your mistake in this situation.

After Captain Glenn and Gary quickly confirm that the radios do in fact work, Bonnie arrives and immediately heads to the master cabin to gossip with Daisy. Daisy spills the tea on Gary’s love triangle with Mads and Alex and how she’s hooking up with Colin, which Bonnie says is “every girl’s dream.” She’s just like me! When Daisy tells her about the Gary situation, Bonnie admits that he and Daisy would be a good match even though he wouldn’t know how to appreciate her. While Daisy and Gary do somewhat click personality-wise, there’s no way in hell they would ever last in a long-term relationship.

After Bonnie meets the rest of the crew, they head out to dinner, where things get heated. Bonnie and Chase bond over their love of alcohol, and I have to assume that, being younger and a yacht chef, Bonnie is probably the much more wild sibling. At the table, Alex hints at being into Bonnie but isn’t sure whether to pursue her because of Chase. Can we not go through this again? Alex uses other guys liking the girls he’s interested in as an excuse not to pursue women because he wants them to make the first move, which is why he’s gotten nowhere with Mads.

When Daisy and Colin start kissing in front of Bonnie, Bonnie cringes and expresses that she isn’t completely onboard because she needs to see more of them together in order to understand it, which I get. When Daisy, Bonnie, Gary, and Ileisha step away, Bonnie tells Gary about how if he and Daisy were ever stranded on a desert island, they would “live happily ever after,” which I simply don’t agree with. They’d probably have a honeymoon phase before killing each other. Daisy interjects by saying they’d “fuck each other” in that situation, which makes Ileisha’s (and my) jaw drop since she believed that Daisy was committed to Colin. These people are so damn messy that they can no longer keep up with their thoughts and feelings.

After hearing what Bonnie says about Gary and Daisy being better suited for each other than Daisy and Colin, Gary says he’s hurt and in denial over the fact that he lost his chance with her. Babe, I doubt this or any other information will stop you from acting affectionate toward her. And while Bonnie shows that she understands Gary’s poor behavior by telling him that he only admitted to liking Daisy after she started a relationship with Colin, it’s baffling that she still appears to be #TeamGary.

In the taxi after dinner, Alex, Mads, and Lucy share a drunken, seemingly innocent three-way kiss, which will surely cause more outbursts than it should. Then Bonnie and Alex smooch, killing any of Chase’s last remaining hopes of hooking up with her, which, as Lucy says, is “chef’s kiss” to witness.

Back on the boat, Daisy lets Gary kiss her before laughing and telling him to stop, which takes years off my life span. Imagine if Colin had seen that? I’m bothered by the fact that she didn’t tell Colin about it, either. He may not be the most perfect guy in the world, but he at least deserves some consideration from them. Daisy and Gary have no self-control, to the point where it’s incredibly icky to watch. Moments later, Gary is out on deck telling Mads that he wants to be in a serious relationship with her. Gary is delusional AF, and he is so narcissistic that he can’t even fathom the idea of a woman being interested in anyone other than him.

Bonnie spends the night in the master cabin while Colin and Daisy hook up in one guest cabin and Gary and Mads have sex in the other. The following morning, Bonnie hears Colin and Daisy having sex and decides to jump into bed and cuddle with them. Look, I might not get it since I’m an only child, but who in their right mind would want to hop into their sibling’s bed while they’re banging someone? It just seems gross. Bonnie departs shortly after, and while her time on the show may have been brief, it was certainly fruitful and accomplished its goal of causing more drama.

At the preference-sheet meeting, the primary, Bryan, has given the crew a lengthy three-page list of requests, including a ten-course dinner, a Pride party with a rainbow dinner, bedside chocolates, and toilet paper folded into roses and sailboats. Not much happens the rest of the day, and the following morning Alex and Chase talk about how useless Gary is as a boss, which, duh, he’s far too busy being a creepy douchebag. When we meet the guests, I’m pleasantly surprised to learn that they’re more of a chill bunch, as opposed to the extremely high-maintenance rich bitches we’re used to seeing accompany those types of detailed lists of demands.

Once the guests get settled, Captain Glenn takes them sailing, and they spot a nearby ship with its sails up. Captain Glenn decides to call the boat and see if they’re up for a friendly race, and I for one am super-happy that he gets to have some fun with the boat, especially since he’s been going through hell with the engine issues this season. However, the race itself is anticlimactic. Like, of course the Parsifal was going to win, but the race was so brief. I expected it to be much more exciting and action-packed than it was.

While the guests have fun with the water toys, Colin and Gary chat about none other than Daisy. Colin asks Gary about his feelings for Daisy for the umpteenth time, and Gary says that he thought he had feelings for Daisy but is happy just being friends with her. He really can’t stop lying; one minute he’s talking about how he wants a romantic relationship with Daisy, and the next he’s denying it. Pick a side, buddy! Colin is completely right about how it’s difficult to believe what comes out of Gary’s mouth.

Meanwhile, Ileisha is occupied in the galley with her ten-course dinner, which is frankly a ridiculous request. If chef Rachel Hargrove of OG Below Deck fame had been here, she would’ve told everyone to eat her cooter. I can’t imagine wanting to spend that much time eating, but I digress. Although Ileisha finds it challenging since she doesn’t have a long time to prepare and make the meal, she’s still confident in her abilities, which I love. The fact that she’s so cool under this type of pressure is so refreshing, especially given Below Deck’s history of chefs with a temper.

Back down in the crew mess, Gary kisses Mads and says that “persistence pays off,” which Mads says is debatable. Actually, Gary, persistence in your case makes everyone’s skin crawl. When Gary points out that Mads made out with Gary on his first night on the boat, Chase mentions that Mads kissed him on the first night. Gary says that it’s likely why she decided to upgrade with him, and Mads then jokes that if she had wanted to do better than Chase, she would’ve made out with Alex, which pisses Gary off to the extreme. While Mads intended for it to be a joke, it’s clear that she has been feeling that way since day one. Honestly, Gary finally needed to be confronted with the truth.