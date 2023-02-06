Below Deck Recap: The Fall of Fraser

Below Deck Fraz-zzled Season 10 Episode 11 Editor’s Rating 3 stars * * * « Previous Next « Previous Episode Next Episode » Photo: Vulture; Photo: Bravo

It’s sink or swim with Captain Sandy, and it doesn’t look like Fraser will stay above water for long.

The interior is a mess, and everyone knows it. Poor Fraser can’t trust anyone but himself and also can’t take constructive criticism to save his life. This is a recipe for disaster. I still maintain that kicking off Camille was the right thing to do. She was useless on board and had a horrible personality. That being said, now that she’s gone, Alissa’s true colors are showing. I cannot get over how nasty this girl is! Every time she walks away from someone, she spits out such a mean-spirited jab.

Let’s take her and Hayley’s cabin situation, for example. Their cabin is filthy. They can even admit that. But it takes two to tango. They’ve both been living in it. Hayley tells Alissa she’ll clean their bathroom, but Alissa keeps patronizing her about it. Watch who you’re talking to, Alissa! Hayley is not someone you want to make an enemy out of. Then Alissa storms out of the galley, muttering under her breath, “Why don’t you just fucking do it, you gross dirty bitch?” Like, whoa. Relax? Hayley said she’ll do it, so she’ll do it. Fraser seemingly witnesses this whole thing and says nothing. When he asks Hayley what’s going on, Hayley admits to going with the flow because Alissa would perceive even the slightest pushback as a full-fledged attack. It’s just easier to let her terrorize the team. Hayley takes it one step further in her confessional; she says she’s starting to feel like maybe Camille wasn’t the problem after all.

Alissa’s antics this week include shit-talking Captain Sandy by calling her a cold robot and saying she sucks deck crew dick. Captain Sandy presumably overhears this, but due to Bravo editing, I’m not entirely sure. I feel like Captain Sandy would strike after the sucking dick comment, but who’s to say? Fraser also catches Alissa gabbing on the phone on the sundeck while on the clock, which is a big no no, and promptly calls her out for it. She acts like she’s done nothing wrong. When the guests arrive, Rachel requests that Alissa set out some snacks. In Alissa’s defense, I did see some crackers and a spread, but Rachel says this is not enough. Perhaps it isn’t! But what I want to focus on is the aftermath, when Alissa — in front of guests — says that the chef is taking “ten years with one charcuterie board and has yelled at me for it” before proclaiming that Rachel “needs to take her meds.” This is the same girl that sniped at Camille for not being professional enough. Please look in the mirror. And last but not least, she repeatedly radios the deckies to take out the trash when she seemingly has nothing but time. I, like Captain Sandy, can’t stand these lazy habits! Just take out the trash! Or, at the very least, look busy instead of standing around? Work smart, not hard. This is the behavior that gets Captain Sandy storming out and demanding that someone strip her sheets!

And as much as Alissa infuriates me, I cannot help but blame her boss, Fraser. Captain Sandy is disappointed about service and desperately wants Fraser to step up to the plate. You’re not here to make friends! You’re here to boss some girls around! She even says as much after applauding Ross on his ability to get Tony into shape. She tells Fraser he needs to turn his people around. She needs to see progress. This makes Fraser irate. Rachel tries to deliver the same notes, albeit gentler, but he’s incapable of taking them. I feel for Fraser because I feel like everything makes sense in his mind. I understand his game plan when asking the guests to pack up hours before departure. He doesn’t want the chore of packing to be hanging over their heads. Captain Sandy doesn’t see it this way, however, and says she’s sick of Fraser’s excuses. I also wonder, do these interiors not pack for them? Regardless, he’s digging his own grave, and I don’t think anyone can help him.

Speaking of people we can’t help: Katie is a lost cause when it comes to Ross. Don’t save her; she don’t wanna be saved. Even Ben laments Katie’s lack of boundaries. We learn that Katie is a bit of a broken bird, though, which explains a lot. Her ex-boyfriend, who she shared a house with, cheated on her left and right. She and Tyler bond over their religious upbringings — maybe she’s more susceptible to forgiveness than your average person? Regardless, I need her to wake up and face the music. Ross is pathetic, and she can do better. Stop taking him back! Also, a quick side note, Tyler … If you haven’t come out to your parents by the time of filming, I sure hope you have now because they’re going to find out! I love Tyler and think he’s perfect. I hope he has a gorgeous rest of the season, makes a ton of money, and stays far from the drama.

From the Galley

• I am not surprised that Tony has a past as a fire dancer. In fact, Tony could claim anything, and I’d believe him.

• I absolutely would be honored to attend a one-day divorce party charter. I wish all these ladies the best in life and love!

• Ben, why are you still texting Camille sweet nothings? But I’ll admit, getting a glimpse of these texts made me even more excited for when his soon-to-be new lover steps onboard!