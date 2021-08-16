The 30 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

I’m Your Woman. Photo: Amazon Studios

Looking for a bit of high-powered escapism tonight? A way to leave the world behind and watch as heroes save the day and stuntmen steal the show? Amazon Prime has a rich, deep catalog of action movies that includes everything from Bruce Lee to Ethan Hunt to Captains Kirk and America. Pick your favorites and leave the real world behind.

James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi blockbuster is one of the most prominent films never to have been released on Blu-ray in the United States. This means that the best quality in which you could watch this film is probably right here on Amazon, at least until Disney gets their act together and gives this modern classic the HD treatment that it deserves.

James Cameron redefined the expectations for a sequel when he took over the story of Ripley in this incredible follow-up to Ridley Scott’s genre-defining classic. Taking the horror set-up of the original film and turning it into more of an action movie, Cameron reshaped movie history, and started the debate over which film is better. The truth is they’re both pretty perfect.

In early 2020, Sony announced that they were rebooting Anaconda, a somewhat forgotten giant snake movie from 1997 that’s mostly known for its B-movie value than actual scares. You know what? Sometimes you just want a B-movie. Sometimes you want a giant snake who terrorizes a fun cast like Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Owen Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez. This is for those times.

Better Luck Tomorrow

You know how Justin Lin brought the blockbuster back with 2021’s F9? See where it all began almost two decades ago with the director’s debut, a Sundance indie flick about Asian-American kids who enter a world of crime. Featuring supporting work from Sung Kang (Han!) and John Cho, this film has inspired dozens of filmmakers in the years to come, including Jon M. Chu (In the Heights), who was at that famous Sundance premiere.

Blood On Her Name

More of a slow burn thriller than a traditional action movie, this excellent indie from Matthew Pope should have made Bethany Anne Lind a star. The actress is great as Leigh Tiller, a woman who panics after an accidental killing, and then continues compounding bad decisions. An old-fashioned thriller, the flick also features a strong supporting turn from the always-solid Will Patton.

The little movie that could, this macho flick barely made a dime at the box office when it was released in 1999 but built an amazingly loyal following over the last two decades on DVD and cable. Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus star as a pair of Boston Irishmen who decide to rid their city of the forces of evil, while being pursued by Willem Dafoe’s FBI Agent. It’s fascinating to consider why this movie worked for so many people that it actually produced a sequel and still gets quoted two decades later.

Jean Dujardin (The Artist) stars in this excellent French action thriller that tells the story of The French Connection from across the pond. He’s a police magistrate who crosses paths with a drug crime lord who is channeling drugs from France to the United States named Tany Zampa (Gilles Lellouche). This is the kind of unique action film that gives viewers a true story that they may have never considered.

Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman star in an excellent action film from director Tony Scott about conflict on a nuclear submarine. Hackman plays the veteran and Washington the new executive officer who questions orders to launch their missiles. The two master actors are perfectly cast in one of the smartest action flicks of the ‘90s.

Tony Scott’s reputation has only grown since his tragic death in 2012 as more and more people come to recognize his skill with the high-powered blockbuster. One of the films that has gained a critical reappraisal: his 2006’s sci-fi film Déjà vu, starring Scott’s regular collaborator Denzel Washington as an ATF agent who travels back in time to stop a terrorist attack.

Amazon Prime can be a little unpredictable when it comes to franchises. As of this writing, the only adventure of John McClane they have on Prime is not the landmark original but the sequel, also known as Die Harder. Directed by Renny Harlin and released in 1990, the movie sees the action of the first film transplanted to an airport on, of course, Christmas Eve.

Bruce Lee really landed on the international map with two Hong Kong films directed by Lo Wei, 1971’s The Big Boss and then this film the next year, a movie about a student who seeks to avenge the murder of his master. After some disappointment in the Hollywood system, Lee went back to Hong Kong and redefined martial arts cinema forever. This is an essential piece of work in the genre. All five of the Lee films are.

A Western that helped to redefine what that genre was capable of, 1964’s A Fistful of Dollars is the first in a trilogy of films starring Clint Eastwood and directed by Sergio Leone (it’s followed by For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly). Shot in Spain, this is a formative Spaghetti Western, a genre that would influence everyone from Sam Raimi to Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino.

Highlander

Who could have guessed that 1986 fantasy film starring Christopher Lambert would launch a franchise? Since the release of this goofy action movie about an immortal warrior, there have been four more films, two live-action series, comics, toys, novels, and so much more. See where it all began here. There can be only one!

The brilliant Julia Hart co-wrote and directed this very different thriller, a crime movie told only from the POV of one character, the wife of a criminal. Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gives her best film performance to date as Jean, a woman who is forced to go on the run with her young child after her criminal husband goes missing. It’s a finely calibrated piece of work that reshapes an overdone genre in a way that makes it feel fresh again.

Classic action! No, this is not the Mark Wahlberg remake but the 1969 original that shaped the templates for both the heist movie and the car chase movie. Michael Caine is great as Charlie Croker, the leader of a criminal gang who plan to steal gold bullion from an armored truck in Italy. It doesn’t go exactly as planned.

The movie that ushered in the blockbuster era is often viewed more in terms of how it changed the industry than the fact that it’s, well, perfect. Seriously, you don’t need to change a single frame, line reading, or edit in Jaws, a film that works to raise tension from its very first scene. There’s a reason people are still writing books about Jaws. And they will be for a very long time.

Steven Soderbergh directs a searing performance by Terence Stamp in this 1999 thriller about a Brit who comes to California trying to find his missing daughter, and those who may be responsible for hurting her. Soderbergh rarely missteps and this is one of his most underrated films, a perfectly paced angry shout of a movie that matches its captivating leading man.

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the 2010 grindhouse flick is a perfect platform for Danny Trejo as the title character, who really burst onto the scene in a fake trailer in Grindhouse that then produced an actual movie. Larger than life and gory as hell, this is a great piece of B-movie escapism.

Every now and then, an actor and a blockbuster role just make a perfect fit. That was certainly the case when Antonio Bandera’s was cast in Martin Campbell’s reboot of the legendary character of Zorro. Banderas is so charming here that the movie made enough money to produce a sequel in 2005.

One of Steven Spielberg’s best modern movies is this adaptation of a Philip K. Dick story about a future in which crime can be predicted before it happens. Tom Cruise stars as a man who is convicted of a crime he has no intent of committing in a fantastic vision of a future in which the systems designed to stop crime have been corrupted. It’s timely and probably always will be.

Monsters

Can you make a riveting monster movie without really seeing the monsters? Such is the challenge of this low-budget gem that introduced the world to Gareth Edwards long before he would go on to helm an actual King of the Monsters movie in 2014’s Godzilla. Scoot McNairy and Whitney Able star as travelers on an Earth forever changed by the arrival of giant tentacled monsters.

Joe Carnahan wrote and directed this vicious little film about the murder of an undercover police officer and how far two other cops are willing to go to uncover the truth. Jason Patric stars but it’s one of the best performances in Ray Liotta’s career that really makes this one a must-see. It made almost nothing way back in 2003 but has developed a fan based on DVD and streaming. See why.

*Predator

John McTiernan directed this 1987 sci-fi/action flick that became one of the biggest hits of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career. It’s so wonderfully simple as a paramilitary rescue team faces off against the universe’s deadliest killing machine. Some of it is a bit dated now, but it’s a wonderful snapshot of why Ah-nuld became one of the biggest stars in the world.

Ran

Late in his career, Akira Kurosawa delivered one of his most epic films in this adaptation of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, blending that story with legends and history of Japan. The most expensive Japanese film ever made at the time, this 1985 war epic was a worldwide hit, bringing new viewers into the career of one of the best filmmakers of all time.

See, Tom Hanks doesn’t always play the nice guy! In Sam Mendes’ adaptation of the Max Allan Collins graphic novel, America’s dad plays a mob enforcer seeking revenge. What’s most memorable about this 2002 film is Mendes’ remarkable attention to period detail. It’s a gorgeous film just to live in for a couple hours. Don’t do this one on your phone.

Decades after directing the game-changing The Manchurian Candidate, John Frankenheimer helmed this cult hit, a film written by David Mamet and starring Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Sean Bean, and Jonathan Pryce. The plot is somewhat forgettable junk about a briefcase and special operatives, but it’s the car chases that everyone remembers. Any list of the best car-chase movies that doesn’t include Ronin is just wrong.

Audiences had little idea what to do with this crazy film when it was released back in 2004, but it’s developed a pretty strong following over the years. Filmed using a bluescreen and fascinating CGI, this is an old-fashioned adventure film with modern tricks, and it uses Jude Law, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow well.

Snatch

More comedy than pure action, there are enough tough guys in Guy Ritchie’s sophomore effort to qualify for this list. Written and directed by Ritchie after the success of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, this is one of Ritchie’s best ensembles, including Jason Statham, Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, Vinnie Jones, and a nearly unintelligible Brad Pitt.

This might be the most underrated action/horror movie of the new millennium. Toby Wilkins directed this 2008 low-budget flick that stars Shea Whigham as an escaped convict who ends up at a gas station in the middle of nowhere at the most wrong time. A John Carpenter-inspired tale of people trapped inside while something unimaginable hunts them from outside, this is a gem.

*Tombstone

Released the same year as Wyatt Earp, this is a different take on the classic lawman, played memorably here by Kurt Russell, although fans of this film would tell you that Val Kilmer steals it as the legendary Doc Holliday. Tombstone is another case of an insane Western ensemble filled with talented actors. The movie includes Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Charlton Heston, and too many more to list; you’ll recognize almost everyone in it.

A Vigilante

Olivia Wilde really showed her range in this excellent 2018 drama that premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. She stars as Sadie, a woman who seeks out other women who have been brutalized by the men in their lives and enacts vengeance on their abusers. Of course, she’s working through her own trauma and the eventual vengeance against the man who destroyed her life. Wilde is phenomenal.